Horner Cycling Foundation’s FREE Junior Road Cycling Program Starting in April

The Horner Cycling Foundation announced that their after-school road cycling program begins on April 6. There is no cost for juniors to participate in the program or their races. However, donations are accepted.

Kids aged 7-12 years old will have the opportunity to ride with elite level coaches on Monday afternoons from 4-5:30pm beginning on April 6 and ending on June 9. The summer session begins on June 16 and ends August 25. The summer sessions are from 10am-12pm. Meeting place TBD. The focus of the sessions will be safety, road etiquette, proper group riding technique and fun.

The rides will be divided into groups based on age and ability. The routes and riding time will be determined by the ability of the riders with the goal of building endurance and confidence on the bike. Each group will have a lead coach and a sweep coach to ensure safety and keep the group together. The rides will be based in Bend, but the meeting location may vary from week to week.

If needed, a loaner road bike may be provided from their Loaner Bike Library Program.

The Horner Cycling Foundation is also putting on the Bend Summer Criterium Series in NW Crossing. These races will take place on June 25, July 2, 9, 16 and 23, 2025. The riding sessions will have a criterium learning component as well, in hopes that the riders will participate in the series.

The Horner Cycling Foundation is also hosting the Cascade Cycling Classic Downtown Criterium on June 14. Juniors (9+) will have an opportunity to race at that event as well.

The Mission of the Horner Cycling Foundation is to create a development road cycling program that is inclusive, accessible to all socioeconomic statuses with the focus on skill development, team building and fostering a life-long love of cycling.

If interested in participating in the summer program, contact molly@hornerlawllp.com or go to hornercyclingfoundation.com for all the details. Older juniors that have an interest in training with the Horner Cycling Foundation can reach out to molly@hornerlawllp.com.

