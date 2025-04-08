Hospice of Redmond Announces Return of Camp Sunrise & New Day-Long Teen Grief Retreat

Hospice of Redmond is delighted to announce the return of Camp Sunrise, Oregon’s longest-running free grief camp for kids, and its accompanying Teen Grief Retreat. Now in its 27th year, the vital programs offered during this annual event provide a supportive and understanding environment for Central Oregon youth navigating the challenging grief journey.

Camp Sunrise, a three-day overnight camp for children ages 7-12, will be held at the scenic Suttle Lake Camp from June 20 to June 22, 2025. This year also marks the first year Hospice of Redmond is offering a Teen Grief Retreat. This day-long retreat, open to teens ages 13-17, will take place on June 21st, 2025, also at Suttle Lake Camp.

These programs are open to children and teens residing in Deschutes, Jefferson, and Crook counties, regardless of when their loss occurred. Attendees may be grieving the death of a parent, friend, classmate, pet, grandparent, sibling, or anyone. Hospice of Redmond embraces all forms of grief, understanding that every young person deserves the opportunity to heal in a safe and accepting space.

Founded on the principle that no child or teen should grieve alone, Camp Sunrise provides loving support to help young people share their experiences and heal. The children’s program incorporates structured games, music, art, stories, and other therapeutic activities designed to educate campers about grief and help them understand their emotions. The Teen Grief Retreat will offer a more mature program, weaving in similar elements with age-specific topics tailored to the unique needs of adolescents.

Both programs are led by a dedicated team of professional, trained staff and volunteers committed to providing compassionate support. The camp can accommodate up to 40 children and teens and is offered entirely free of charge to participants.

“It is critical for children and teens to have a safe place to process their grief and connect with others their age,” said Jane McGuire, executive director for Hospice of Redmond. “We are grateful to the volunteers and staff who share our passion to help and are so giving of their time. They truly make a positive impact on the lives of our youth.”

Local schools, churches, counselors, and other organizations serving youth and families often refer children and teens to Camp Sunrise. Hospice counselors interview the children’s caregivers before camp to ensure the program is a good fit and to prepare families for the experience. Hospice of Redmond also offers specifically designed educational sessions for caregivers, equipping them with skills to better support grieving children. Post-camp support is available to the caregivers to further aid in the child’s ongoing healing journey.

Camp Sunrise and the Teen Grief Retreat applications are now available on the Hospice of Redmond website at hospiceofredmond.org/camp-sunrise.

Hospice of Redmond also seeks compassionate volunteers to support Camp Sunrise and the Teen Grief Retreat, as well as generous sponsors to help ensure these vital programs remain free for Central Oregon families. Individuals interested in volunteering or becoming a sponsor are encouraged to contact Kat Rachman at 541-548-7483 or kat@hospiceofredmond.org.

About Hospice of Redmond:

Hospice of Redmond is a community-based, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 1981. As an independent and Medicare-certified provider, Hospice of Redmond has compassionately served thousands of individuals and their families throughout Central Oregon. The organization is dedicated to providing comprehensive and quality care, including end-of-life support, bereavement services, transitions programs, and ongoing community support. Their mission is to enhance the quality of life for those facing serious illness or loss, ensuring they receive dignified and comforting care.

hospiceofredmond.org