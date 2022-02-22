Hospice of Redmond Presented with Top 25 National Hospice Award of Distinction

Hospice of Redmond announced that it had been named a national best practice hospice agency by the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS). This award places Hospice of Redmond in the top 25 percent of hospice organizations in the nation and is based on overall survey results for 2020.

The Hospice CAHPS Family Satisfaction Award of Distinction is presented annually to hospice organizations subscribed to Fazzi’s CMS-approved national patient satisfaction service. Recipients of the award have demonstrated superior performance in overall family satisfaction results based on two key survey questions: overall satisfaction and likelihood of recommending.

“Agencies named as national best practice agencies are proven leaders and have excelled in one of the most important measures of an agency’s quality program — caregiver experience,” said Jennifer Ittner, project director for Fazzi Associates. “This is a significant accomplishment that you, your employees and Board should be incredibly proud of.”

Its mission is to provide the highest level of compassionate care and bereavement services in Central Oregon.

Interim Executive Director Jane McGuire credits their team’s hard work, compassion and commitment to patients and their families as the driving force to their success.

“This recognition solidifies the hard work, compassion and commitment our team demonstrates every day,” said McGuire. “We are so proud of everyone for giving their whole heart when caring for our patients and their families. It takes a special person to work in hospice, and we are honored to work with the very best.”

About Hospice of Redmond

Hospice of Redmond is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, independent and Medicare-certified organization founded in 1981 that has touched the lives of hundreds of individuals throughout Central Oregon by providing compassionate and quality end-of-life care, bereavement, transitions programs and community support.

