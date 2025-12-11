Hospice of Redmond Rebrands as ClearPath Healthcare, Launches In-Home Primary Care

Hospice of Redmond, a cornerstone of Central Oregon hospice services since 1979, announced a major organizational evolution, officially rebranding as ClearPath Healthcare. This new identity reflects an expanded mission beyond traditional hospice care, highlighted by the launch of a new In-Home Primary Care service set to begin in March 2026.

The strategic expansion is a direct response to the challenges faced by home-bound Central Oregonians in accessing primary care.

“We want to walk alongside the patient and provide a clear path for their healthcare with them. This could look like hospice, Transitions, or in-home primary care,” said Jane McGuire, executive director of ClearPath Healthcare. “By leveraging our decades of expertise in high-quality, in-home care, we are bringing our clinicians to the patient, ensuring stable, attainable healthcare for our most vulnerable neighbors.”

Addressing Access to In-Home Primary Care

Over the last several years, while providing Transitions and hospice care to Central Oregonians, ClearPath Healthcare identified a trend of seniors struggling to get in to see their doctor. Many were Dementia patients who could not easily have their routine disrupted. Along with this challenge, many aging seniors struggled to drive from their communities to see their physicians. Caregivers faced the same barriers, unable to leave their loved ones to see their physicians.

ClearPath Healthcare’s new service aims to fill this gap, particularly for those who struggle to leave their homes due to age, serious illness, or caregiver limitations. The service will cover a wide geographic area, from Bend up to Madras, and from Prineville west to Camp Sherman.

Key features of the In-Home Primary Care program include:

Appointments last approximately 45 minutes to one hour, allowing clinicians to focus comprehensively on the patient’s disease process and care plan. Membership Model: To cover the cost of travel, the program is offered through a membership plan, ensuring patients receive prompt, dependable care with as many visits as needed.

To cover the cost of travel, the program is offered through a membership plan, ensuring patients receive prompt, dependable care with as many visits as needed. Proactive Care: The focus is on regularly scheduled appointments to anticipate and address the patient’s health challenges before they arise.

“Our heart is to serve the people who cannot access the clinic — and to give them a clear path to better health,” McGuire added.

A New Name for an Expanded Mission

The rebranding to ClearPath Healthcare better reflects the organization’s full spectrum of services and commitment to serving all of Central Oregon. The former name, Hospice of Redmond, suggested services were limited to hospice care within Redmond city limits.

ClearPath Healthcare continues to provide:

Hospice Care: Compassionate, high-quality end-of-life care across all of Central Oregon.

Compassionate, high-quality end-of-life care across all of Central Oregon. Transitions: A free case management program for individuals diagnosed with a serious illness.

A free case management program for individuals diagnosed with a serious illness. Community Bereavement Support: Free support for those grieving, including Camp Sunrise , a three-day overnight grief camp for children, and grief support in schools.

Free support for those grieving, including , a three-day overnight grief camp for children, and grief support in schools. Spiritual Care, Pet Peace of Mind and Veterans Support through the We Honor Veterans Partner (Level 5) program.

Individuals interested in applying for the In-Home Primary Care membership plan can visit the new website at clearpathhealthcare.org/primary-care or contact the administrative office at 541-548-7483.

About ClearPath Healthcare:

ClearPath Healthcare is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, independent and Medicare-certified organization that has been a cornerstone of Central Oregon since its founding in 1979 (formerly as Hospice of Redmond). For over four decades, they have compassionately supported thousands of individuals and their families with a full spectrum of services, including hospice care, transitions programs, bereavement support and the newly launched In-Home Primary Care, ensuring everyone has a clear path to the care they deserve, right where they live.

clearpathhealthcare.org