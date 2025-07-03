Hospice of Redmond to Host Special Presentation by Project Recover: Bringing Missing Military Home

Hospice of Redmond is honored to announce a special presentation featuring Project Recover, an organization dedicated to finding and bringing home military personnel missing in action (MIA). The event will take place on Thursday, July 9, 2025, from 1:30-3pm at the VFW Deschutes Post 1408, located at 491 SW Veterans Way, Redmond, OR 97756.

The presentation will feature Adrian De La Rosa, Chief Operating Officer of Project Recover, who will share insights into the organization’s critical work. De La Rosa will detail how Project Recover locates and recovers missing service members worldwide, both on land and in water. With missions spanning over 20 countries, Project Recover plays a vital role in connecting communities, preserving history and bringing closure to MIA families. According to Project Recover, over 81,000 American service members are still missing in action — a stark reminder of the sacrifices made in defense of our nation.

“At Hospice of Redmond, Veterans are near and dear to our hearts,” said Jody Logsdon, volunteer coordinator at Hospice of Redmond. “We believe every veteran deserves to be honored, thanked for their sacrifice and returned home with the dignity they’ve earned. Their courage has shaped our freedom, and their stories deserve our lasting gratitude. That is why we are honored to partner with Project Recover — an organization committed to finding those still missing in the line of duty.”

Hospice of Redmond is proud to be a Level IV partner of the National Alliance for Care at Home We Honor Veterans program. This designation underscores their deep commitment to supporting Central Oregon veterans and their families, providing not only exceptional hospice care but also a wide array of other crucial support services and resources tailored to their unique needs. As a Level IV partner, Hospice of Redmond has demonstrated a comprehensive and sustained commitment to veteran-centric care, education and community partnerships.

This event offers a unique opportunity for the community to learn about the ongoing efforts to account for missing service members and the profound impact this work has on families and the nation.

Members of the public, veterans and their families are strongly encouraged to attend this free and informative event. To register to attend, please contact Jody at 541-548-7483 or email her at jody@hospiceofredmond.org. Media requests should contact Lauren Lebien at the same number above or by email at lauren@hospiceofredmond.org.

About Hospice of Redmond:

Hospice of Redmond is a 501(c)(3 nonprofit, independent, and Medicare-certified organization that has been a cornerstone of Central Oregon since its founding in 1981. For over four decades, they have compassionately supported thousands of individuals and their families with quality end-of-life care, bereavement services, transitions programs, and vital community support.

hospiceofredmond.org