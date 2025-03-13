Hospice of Redmond to Host Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day Event, Commemorate 50th Anniversary of War’s End

Hospice of Redmond invites the community to join them in honoring Vietnam veterans at a special Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day event on Friday, March 28 at 10:30am. The event will be held on the Hospice of Redmond property at 732 SW 23rd Street in Redmond.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, making this event particularly significant. All members of the public are welcome, with a special invitation extended to Vietnam veterans and their families.

The ceremony will feature a moving bagpipe performance by David Brock and a presentation of the Vietnam War Commemoration Lapel Pin. This pin, established by Congress in 2011 and administered by the Department of Defense, will be presented to all veterans who served between November 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975. This may be one of the last opportunities for veterans to receive this pin, as the program is scheduled to conclude on April 1. Brock will also present the lapel pin to surviving spouses of veterans who served during this period.

“We are deeply honored to host this event and offer a long-overdue welcome home to our Vietnam veterans,” said Lauren Lebien, Community Engagement manager at Hospice of Redmond. “For too many, the return from Vietnam was met with silence or worse. We believe it’s essential to acknowledge their immense sacrifices and bravery and to offer a moment of healing and recognition.”

The event will conclude with complimentary coffee and pastries served in the Hospice of Redmond Community Room. Any veterans or surviving spouses of veterans who served during this period who would like to receive a commemorative pin should contact Hospice of Redmond at 541-548-7483.

Wall of Honor Repair Fund

In 2013, Hospice of Redmond dedicated the Wall of Honor on their campus as a lasting tribute to all veterans, including those who served in Vietnam. This wall stands as a symbol of their courage and sacrifice. Sadly, time and the elements have taken their toll, and the wall now requires essential repairs.

As we commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War’s end, we are asking for your support to restore this vital memorial. Contributing to the $10,000 repair fund will help preserve a space dedicated to honoring the legacy of Vietnam veterans and all who have served.

About Hospice of Redmond:

Hospice of Redmond is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, independent, and Medicare-certified organization founded in 1981 that has touched the lives of thousands of individuals throughout Central Oregon by providing compassionate and quality end-of-life care, bereavement, transitions programs, and community support.

hospiceofredmond.org