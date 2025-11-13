Hospice of Redmond’s Award-Winning Festival of Trees Returns with a Major Announcement

Hospice of Redmond is thrilled to announce that tickets are officially on sale for the 42nd annual Festival of Trees Gala and Live Auction. This beloved Central Oregon tradition, recognized as the ‘Best Nonprofit Event’ of the year (2024) by Source Weekly, will transform the Deschutes County Fairgrounds into a spectacular winter wonderland on Saturday, December 6, 2025.

The evening’s ticketed, semi-formal Gala will begin at 5pm and feature 31 exquisitely decorated holiday trees. Attendees will enjoy a gourmet dinner by Core Catering and live music, culminating in a high-energy live auction where the stunning designer trees and associated gifts are sold to the highest bidder.

The evening’s festivities will include a very special announcement regarding the future of Hospice of Redmond and its services across Central Oregon. Attendees will be the first to hear this news, which promises an exciting look at the organization’s next chapter and its long-term commitment to enhancing compassionate end-of-life care for all residents.

“With tickets officially on sale, we urge the community to secure their seats for an evening of holiday magic and incredible purpose,” said Jane McGuire, executive director of Hospice of Redmond. “By purchasing a ticket, you aren’t just attending a fun event — you are directly ensuring that our most vulnerable neighbors have access to compassionate, dignified care, bereavement support, and programs like Camp Sunrise across Central Oregon.”

Every ticket purchased is a direct investment in compassionate, essential services throughout the region, funding end-of-life support programs, bereavement, and children’s grief programs like Camp Sunrise.

The festivities begin earlier in the day with a free, family-friendly tree-viewing event on Saturday, December 6, from 10am-1pm. Community members are invited to enjoy the spectacular display, meet Santa, enjoy delicious cookies, and cast their vote for the highly coveted People’s Choice Award.

About Hospice of Redmond:

Hospice of Redmond is a 501(c)(3 nonprofit, independent, and Medicare-certified organization that has been a cornerstone of Central Oregon since its founding in 1979. For over four decades, they have compassionately supported thousands of individuals and their families with quality end-of-life care, bereavement services, transitions programs, and vital community support.

hospiceofredmond.org