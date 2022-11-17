Hospice of Redmond’s Festival of Trees Gala Tickets are Now On Sale

Central Oregon’s beloved fundraiser and event, Festival of Trees, returns to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in December. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Hospice of Redmond will host a Free Family Fun Tree preview, and a Gala and live tree auction. Both events will be held on December 3, 2022. Tickets are now on sale for the Gala and live tree auction.

Festival of Trees has been a holiday tradition for Central Oregonians for almost four decades. Now in its 39th year, the event has returned to its traditional format with free, in-person viewing at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds, a formal Gala, and a live auction.

“Our team has worked very hard to make the 39th Annual Festival of Trees a gala to remember,” said Jane McGuire, executive director of Hospice of Redmond. “We are blessed to have amazing sponsors and volunteer support in addition to a team that has tirelessly contributed to the planning and execution of this beloved event.”

The community is invited to the fairgrounds for a free viewing of the trees on Saturday, December 3, from 10am-2pm. The Gala and live auction will begin at 5pm. Tickets to attend the Gala and live auction are available on the Hospice of Redmond website.

“We are overwhelmed with excitement about this year’s event,” said Jayme O’Neill, marketing coordinator at Hospice of Redmond. “After two years of not being able to host Festival of Trees in person, we wanted to bring Central Oregon an event like none other. We’ve hired a fantastic catering company, and our entertainment will be top-notch.

Funds raised at Festival of Trees make it possible for Hospice of Redmond to provide terminally ill people and their family’s services not covered by Medicare or private insurance. These services include bereavement counseling, the Transitions program for people with life-limiting illnesses, and Camp Sunrise, an annual grief camp for children throughout Central Oregon.

For more information about Festival of Trees 2022, contact Hospice of Redmond at 541-548-7483 or email festivaloftrees@hospiceofredmond.org. If you wish to purchase tickets to Festival of Trees, visit the Hospice of Redmond website here. You can also support Hospice of Redmond through giving by visiting their website hospiceofredmond.org and clicking the donate button. Any amount is appreciated, and all donations help families in Central Oregon.

