Hot Topics from the Executive Suite

Join Central Oregon’s leading executives for an insightful dialogue on the latest business trends.

Gain valuable insights from industry leaders, network with Central Oregon’s top executives, stay ahead of the latest business trends and strategies, and engage in thought-provoking discussions on the future of business in our region. And lots of networking with peers and folks you might not have met yet.

Learn about the following hot topics affecting Central Oregon: Area population growth, lack of affordable housing, inflation, supply chain disruptions, new tariffs impacting local industries, federal funding cuts affecting regional programs, integration of technology, including AI, cybersecurity and digital transformation, as well as eco-friendly and sustainability practices. Our panelists will address all of these and more!

There will be plenty of time for questions throughout this panel. We hope to see you there!

Panelists:

Katy Brooks, Economic Development Officer, City of Bend

Matt Swafford, CFO of St. Charles Health System

Paul Evers, Co-Founder of Crux Fermentation Project & Cultivate Bend and NAI Commercial Real Estate Broker

Michael Hancock, Executive Director of Bethlehem Inn

Steve Buettner, CEO and Founder of Sunwest Builders

Facilitated by Don Paumier, COEC Board President

Wednesday, September 3, 2025

7:50am // Announcements and Introductions

8-10 // Presentation

Location: // Hampton Inn, 730 SW Columbia St., Bend OR

Pre-registration Required:

or bit.ly/46SXViC

Cost: $25

This program is eligible for 2 SHRM PDCs

Please contact Sandy Stephenson at 541-410-9181 or sandys@bendcable.com with questions.