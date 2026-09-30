Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events Coming to La Pine, Sisters and Redmond in October

Deschutes County Solid Waste will host free household hazardous waste collection events in La Pine, Sisters and Redmond in October.

Residents can safely drop off accepted household hazardous waste items during the following one-day events:

La Pine: South County Services Center parking lot, 51340 U.S. Highway 97

Sunday, October 4, 9am-1pm

Sisters: Sisters Recycling Center, 328 Sisters Park Drive

Sunday, October 11, 9am-1pm

Redmond: Negus Transfer Station, 2400 NE Maple Ave.

Sunday, October 18, 9am-2pm

“Household hazardous waste should not go in the county landfill,” said Gabby Brusse, Deschutes County hazardous waste supervisor. “These free, one-day events give residents a safe way to dispose of harmful products and help protect our community.”

Accepted items include:

Oil and latex paints and stains

Thinners, solvents, fuels

Oil soaked rags and absorbents in nonreturnable containers

Pool and spa chemicals

Garden products, including herbicides, pesticides and fertilizers

Vehicle fluids, including coolants, lubricants, fuels, brake fluid and transmission fluid

Barbecue grill-size propane tanks and camp stove cylinders

Aerosols, including paints, garden sprays and cleaners

Mercury and mercury-containing items, including thermometers and thermostats

Fluorescent tubes and compact fluorescent bulbs

Rechargeable batteries

Household cleaners

Items not accepted include:

Business-generated hazardous waste

Medical waste

Explosives, fireworks and ammunition

Compressed gas cylinders, except propane tanks and camp stove cylinders

Containers larger than 5 gallons

Household hazardous waste is accepted free of charge at the Knott Landfill every Friday and Saturday from 9am-3pm. Household Hazardous Waste drop off area is near the recycling drop off area at the landfill. The facility is located at 61050 SE 27th St. in Bend.

https://www.deschutescounty.gov/1204/Hazardous-Waste