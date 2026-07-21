Housing Bend: July 2026

(Rendering courtesy of City of Bend)

Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) Recommendations

The Affordable Housing Advisory Committee recommended funding awards to two applicants at its June 2 and July 7 meetings for this year’s Affordable Housing Funds. Recommendations will go before Bend City Council for final approval on August 4. The recommendations are:

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity ($350,000): funds will be used to provide down payment assistance for up to 8 homebuyers to ensure long-term affordability. Two units will be affordable to households earning between 31-50% of Area Median Income (AMI), and six units will be affordable to households earning between 51-80% of AMI.

Thistle & Nest ($650,000): funds will be used for construction costs for 38 homeownership units to ensure long-term affordability. Ten units will be affordable to households earning between 31-50% AMI, and 28 units will be affordable to households earning between 51-80% AMI.

These homeownership projects align with the City of Bend Housing Division’s funding goals as defined in the 2023-2027 Consolidated Plan.

City Council Considers Development Infrastructure Requirements for Small Infill Housing

As infill development plays a larger role in meeting Bend’s housing needs, the City continues to balance multiple priorities, including housing production, neighborhood compatibility, infrastructure improvements and project feasibility. Because these goals can sometimes conflict, staff are frequently required to make judgment calls, particularly when evaluating Waivers of Public Improvement Standards or alternative compliance requests, particularly for small-scale infill projects.

On June 24, the Bend City Council discussed key policy questions related to development infrastructure. Topics included how infrastructure requirements should relate to the scale and impact of development, when existing infrastructure may be considered adequate despite not meeting current standards, and how to balance immediate safety needs with long-term transportation and utility system goals. The discussion also considered future redevelopment potential, connectivity, and the appropriate division of responsibility between private development and public investment.

Council’s direction will help translate policy objectives into clearer and more consistent decision-making tools. This allows staff to reach decisions more quickly, and transparently, and ultimately inform additional objective standards to be adopted into codes and specifications supporting housing production.

Nine Peaks Applications Open

The City of Bend is pleased to welcome Nine Peaks, a new affordable rental housing community that will expand housing opportunities for Bend community members. The 45-unit development offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments affordable to households earning at or below 50% of the Area Median Income (AMI).

Applications for the Nine Peaks waitlist are now available through Cascade Management. For questions about the property or the waitlist, please contact Cascade Management at NinePeaks@Cascade-Management.com or (458) 202-9782.

Conveniently located near shopping, healthcare, schools, and other everyday services, Nine Peaks provides occupants with modern amenities and a comfortable, welcoming place to call home.

Housing Works, the Central Oregon Regional Housing Authority, developed Nine Peaks on property purchased from Deschutes County in 2022 with support from the City of Bend through an Affordable Housing Fund award approved by City Council. In 2024, Oregon Housing and Community Services provided additional funding to support construction of the community.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities & Language Assistance Services:

You can obtain this information in alternate formats such as Braille, electronic format, etc. Free language assistance services are also available. Please email accessibility@bendoregon.gov or call 541-693-2198. Relay Users Dial 7-1-1. All requests are subject to vendor processing times and should be submitted 48-72 hours in advance of events.

Servicios de asistencia lingüística e información sobre alojamiento para personas con discapacidad:

Puede obtener esta información en formatos alternativos como Braille, formato electrónico, etc. También disponemos de servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Póngase en contacto en correo electrónico accessibility@bendoregon.gov o número de teléfono 541-693-2198. Los usuarios del servicio de retransmisión deben marcar el 7-1-1. Por favor, envíe sus solicitudes con 48-72 horas de antelación al evento; todas las solicitudes están sujetas a los tiempos de procesamiento del proveedor.

bendoregon.gov