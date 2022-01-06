Housing Choice Voucher Program Waiting List Opens January 10

Housing Works has announced that the waiting list for the Housing Choice Voucher Program, formerly known as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Section 8 program, will open Monday, January 10 at 8am PST and remain open through Friday, January 14, at 5pm PST.

This program is open to low-income qualified residents of Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties. Applicants must apply online at housing-works.org .

The time you apply during the week does not impact your position on the list. All applications taken during this time frame will be randomized by a computer and placed on the waiting list to give all applicants an equal chance.

“It’s important to note that anyone who is currently on the waiting list needs to reapply to the 2022 list. This is a yearly requirement,” said Lesly Gonzalez, HCV director at Housing Works.

Upon request, Housing Works staff will provide technical assistance either in person, over the phone or email from 8am-5pm PST on the dates listed above to anyone needing help filling out the online application. We highly encourage that applicants do not wait until the last day of waitlist week to reach out for technical support.