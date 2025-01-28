Housing Lottery for Affordable, Sustainable Community in Redmond Opening Soon

(Rendering courtesy of RootedHomes)

RootedHomes is excited to announce the upcoming opening of the Rooted at 19th housing lottery, located at 345 NW 19th Street in Redmond. The housing lottery provides a unique opportunity for income-qualified homebuyers to own a desirable and sustainable home in Redmond for below-market rates. The lottery will be open to the public beginning March 31 and conclude on May 15.

“We at RootedHomes are thrilled to announce our first of four Redmond communities, bringing more permanently affordable homes to Central Oregon families,” said Tess Spellacy, Homeownership Program director at RootedHomes.

Rooted at 19th offers 22 duplexes and triplexes. There will be 11 two-story, two-bedroom/two-bath homes (1060 sq. ft.) and 11 three-bedroom/two-bath homes (1460 sq. ft.), all built to net-zero energy standards. The two and three-bedroom homes are eligible for homebuyers earning below 80% of the Deschutes County area median income (AMI). In addition, a renovated four-bedroom, 100+-year-old farmhouse (1663 sq ft) is available for a family earning over 80% of the AMI. All new construction homes are net-zero due to rooftop solar and passive energy-saving features, and all homes come equipped with all appliances, including a washer and dryer.

Solaire Homebuilders are constructing the community. President Geoff Harris detailed, “Rooted at 19th is Solaire Homebuilders’ second neighborhood with RootedHomes. Construction is underway, and we are excited to demonstrate the innovative building methods we are pioneering for net-zero energy high-performance homes! We are honored to be one of RootedHomes’ construction partners and wholeheartedly support the mission of adding sustainable workforce housing to our community.”

Unique to this community, Rooted at 19th will feature a community garden provided in partnership with The Environmental Center (TEC). TEC will run its School to Garden program so that children in Redmond have access to a learning garden. The community’s residents will have access to the garden and the produce generated throughout the summer while school is not in session.

“This unique partnership between RootedHomes and TEC is building a brighter future for Redmond, creating sustainable communities where people can live, work, and thrive,” said Spellacy.

The homes are priced at $258,000 for the two-bedroom and $293,000 for the three-bedroom residences. The four-bedroom farmhouse will be offered at $380,000. For those who require financial assistance, $18,000 in down payment assistance is available per household. New this year, RootedHomes will give one preference point to any Veteran who applies.

RootedHomes encourages interested applicants to begin the application process now to ensure they are prepared for the lottery opening on March 31. The first step is to attend one of RootedHomes’ monthly information sessions in English and Spanish. Registration for upcoming information sessions can be done online here.

About RootedHomes:

RootedHomes, formerly Kôr Community Land Trust, is a nonprofit that creates sustainable, affordable homeownership communities for Central Oregon’s workforce. Using the Community Land Trust model, RootedHomes ensures the community can access healthy, affordable homes for generations. RootedHomes develops goal net-zero energy standards to ensure equitable access to energy-efficient homes and the health and savings that come with it. RootedHomes is committed to providing access to healthy homes to homebuyers who have been excluded from the opportunity to build wealth through homeownership.

rootedhomes.org/communities/redmond • rootedhomes.org