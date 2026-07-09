Housing Works and Cascade Management, Inc. Announce Nine Peaks

(Rendering | courtesy of Housing Works)

Housing Works and Cascade Management, Inc. are excited to announce the upcoming opening of Nine Peaks, a newly constructed, affordable multifamily apartment community that brings high-quality, modern housing to Bend.

Nine Peaks offers spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes thoughtfully designed for comfort, convenience, and everyday living. Ideally located near shopping, medical facilities, schools, and other essential services, the community features modern amenities that provide residents with an exceptional place to call home.

With strong interest already anticipated, prospective residents are encouraged to attend the upcoming Nine Peaks Application Event, where they can learn more about the community and submit their interest form.

Nine Peaks Application Event:

Location: 2017 NE Full Moon Drive

Bend, OR 97701*

Friday, July 10 | 9am-5pm

Saturday, July 11 | 9am-5pm

Walk-ins are welcome.

*Please note: The Application Event will be held at a neighboring property. Please use the event address listed above.

Attendees will have the opportunity to receive information about the community, review eligibility requirements, and be added to the interested party list for the upcoming random selection process. Additional event details and materials are included with this announcement. Both English and Spanish flyers are attached.

“We’re thrilled to welcome future residents to Nine Peaks and expand access to quality, affordable housing in Bend,” said Housing Works and Cascade Management. “We encourage anyone interested to attend the application event, as demand is expected to be high.”

cascade-management.com • ninepeaks@cascade-management.com • 458-202-9782