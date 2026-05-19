Housing Works Responds to 2026 PIT

Earlier this week, the Homelessness Leadership Coalition issued the results of this year’s Point in Time Count, which found that 1,706 people were experiencing homelessness in Central Oregon, a 19% decrease from last year, where the number of people counted was 2,108. 2026 marks the first year, since 2021, that the region has seen numbers trending downward. These decreases are largely reflected among all populations surveyed, including young people under the age of 25, seniors, veterans and people who have experienced homelessness for a year or more.

As in 2025, the majority of people surveyed largely reported that economic issues were the main drivers of their homelessness, speaking to the impact of high housing costs and a rising cost of living in keeping hundreds of Central Oregonians locked out of opportunities that could connect them to stable housing.

Please consider the following statement from Lynne McConnell, Executive Director of Housing Works, Central Oregon’s Regional Housing Authority:

“We’re encouraged by the steps our region has taken to connect more people to the shelter and housing they need. As collaborations between service providers and local governments have proven, providing housing, shelter and supportive services have been shown to work and these efforts have paid off.

We at Housing Works have long understood that the only way we can hope to end homelessness in Central Oregon is with housing people can afford. To that end, we have long sought to offer a portfolio of programs that meet people where they are. This could mean permanent supportive housing or affordable housing communities that are specifically designed for people who have recently experienced homelessness.

But our work, as an organization or as a region, can’t stop here. Housing Works will continue to collaborate with our partners so that, one day, everyone will have the housing they and their families deserve.”

Since 1977, Housing Works has fostered dignity through housing. As the local housing authority for Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties, Housing Works serves over 3,000 low-income households each year by developing award-winning affordable housing communities, managing HUD Housing Choice vouchers, and connecting individuals and families to programs and resources that help them find and keep housing. Housing Works partners with over 500 landlords and property management companies, administers more than $13 million in Housing Choice Voucher Program funds and manages a real estate portfolio of over 1,400 units of affordable housing at 40 properties.

housing-works.org