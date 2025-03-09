How a 3PL Can Help Transport Perishable Goods

When transporting and storing temperature-sensitive items, otherwise known as cold chain logistics, there is a lot that businesses need to consider. This might be more than a business can handle in-house, requiring them to outsource supply chain management to a third-party logistics (3PL) provider. A 3PL will allow the company to focus on other business areas.

But what exactly can a 3PL provider do to help when handling perishable goods? This specialized service has numerous benefits due to advanced technology and expert knowledge, which allows for a smoother process. Thankfully, this post has outlined four main ways that a third-party logistics company will help transport fresh products.

Operating Cold Storage Facilities

Many perishable goods, including cosmetics, foods, and pharmaceuticals, need accurate cold chain management to ensure quality and safety. This will include providing proper storage for these goods.

Some 3PL companies have specialized cold storage facilities within their warehouses, which can be used to cater to clients who sell perishable products. These facilities have temperature monitoring systems to ensure the correct storage conditions for fresh foods and other products before and after shipping. Cold storage might also include controls for humidity and other environmental factors.

Not only does this ensure the products will be fresh, but it also complies with regulations. Certain products have strict temperature control regulations that must be followed, and 3PLs with cold storage facilities can adhere to these.

Utilizing Temperature-Controlled Vehicles

A third-party logistics provider might also have temperature-controlled transportation systems similar to providing cold storage facilities. The use of refrigerated containers and trucks is essential during transit. These vehicles are suitable for transporting temperature-sensitive items and will be outfitted with advanced temperature control mechanisms, which ensure the temperature is maintained.

Temperature-controlled transportation is critical when loading and unloading shipments; there are critical points in the supply chain where temperature deviation is possible. There are numerous variations of temperature-controlled vehicles, like refrigerated air freight and vehicles. Plus, some 3PL companies will also monitor the humidity and ventilation of the vehicles to successfully transport goods.

Planning Transportation Routes

As time is of the essence when transporting perishable goods, a reputable 3PL company will plan efficient routes to minimize transit times. This is essential to reduce the risk of these items spoiling due to unnecessary delays and backtracking, which could result in significant stock losses. Fruits, vegetables, and seafood can rapidly deteriorate if they are not handled correctly.

Most modern 3PL partners will use artificial intelligence algorithms to optimize their delivery routes. This type of technology will take into account real-time traffic, weather, vehicle capacity, and delivery locations, and this would improve delivery times and minimize costs.

Delivering items promptly will ensure they are preserved, which can enhance the experience businesses and their customers have with the 3PL. Businesses want to trust the 3PL partner to avoid losing stock and dealing with the additional costs that would follow.

Using Real-Time Tracking

During transit, advanced technology can allow for continuous monitoring of temperature levels and quick adjustments if required. These partners will use Internet of Things (IoT) sensors to obtain live updates on shipment conditions. IoT sensors might be attached to packages and vehicles to monitor the movement of goods, providing complete transparency from dispatch to delivery.

However, a similar sort of technology, like GPS tracking, can also be used to monitor shipments when they have been dispatched, ensuring they are delivered on time and to the correct address. This type of information can be shared with the business partnered with the third-party logistics provider and their customers to improve the delivery experience.

To conclude, there are numerous ways that a third-party logistics provider can assist when transporting perishable goods. This post has outlined four of the main ways, including operating cold storage facilities and using temperature-controlled vehicles, to ensure businesses make informed decisions when selecting a 3PL.