Fintech market is moving at a fast pace and so is the number of fintech companies out there.

It is estimated that by 2030, the fintech market will reach $1,152 billion . In 2023, there were around 30,000 fintech companies and this number is constantly increasing.

The constant development of technologies gives fintech companies a bigger sphere of influence and multiplies their income. However, there’s another flip of the coin – these are the growing fintech risks. The more digitalized, interconnected, and customer-oriented fintech companies become, the greater risks they face.

In this article, we’ll explain how fintech companies can improve their risk management strategies and how AI can be used to minimize the risks.

Increased Efficiency

Artificial intelligence has the ability to automate everyday tasks like AML assessment, leading to a substantial decrease in the amount of work required by human workers. This will enable individuals to concentrate on higher-level and complex activities, resulting in improved productivity. For instance, artificial intelligence is capable of analyzing millions of data points in real time, a task that would require weeks or even months for a human analyst to accomplish.

More Effective Risk Identification

Implementation of artificial intelligence in risk management has the power to level up risk and compliance monitoring and reporting. The capabilities of Machine learning (ML) which is a part of AI allow it to detect patterns and anomalies in large datasets, leading to more timely and accurate risk identification. This also enables businesses to make quick and informed decisions, lowering the vulnerability levels.

Tighter Fraud Detection

Artificial intelligence plays a role in reducing fraud like impersonation fraud and enhancing cyber threat detection. AI algorithms can analyze large data volumes, and detect patterns and anomalies to signal fraudulent activities. This is an example of how artificial intelligence helps fintech businesses create a secure environment and prevent financial and reputational losses.

Enhanced Data Processing

The use of AI in fintech can revolutionize data collection and processing, which is a pain point for many organizations. The thing it, control over data is important for successful risk management and compliance. It ensures that risks are understood leading to wiser decisions and prompts answering auditors. With AI, extensive data volumes can be analyzed quickly and accurately, providing in-depth and comprehensive knowledge that would be difficult, if not impossible, for a human to collect and organize manually.

To sum up, the adoption of artificial intelligence is set to transform risk management for fintech companies bringing increased efficiency, more effective risk identification, tighter fraud detection, and enhanced data processing.