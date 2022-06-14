How Cloud-Based Public Key Infrastructure Services Lowers Company Costs

Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) is a term used in cryptography to describe a system that enables two communicating parties to authenticate each other and exchange data securely. PKI is used in many industries today, such as banking, healthcare, and government. In the past, implementing a PKI system was expensive and required a lot of infrastructures. Thanks to cloud-based PKI services, this is no longer the case. This article will discuss how cloud-based PKI services can help your business save money.

The Benefits Of Cloud-Based PKI Services

PKI, or Public Key Infrastructure, is a system that uses cryptographic techniques to secure communications and data. PKI services have traditionally been delivered through on-premises hardware and software. However, cloud-based PKI services are becoming increasingly popular, offering several advantages over traditional PKI implementations.

One of the key benefits of cloud-based PKI is that it can be much easier to manage and scale. With on-premises PKI, organizations must often invest in dedicated hardware and staff to manage the system. In contrast, cloud-based PKI services are typically managed by the service provider, freeing up internal resources. Additionally, cloud-based, managed PKI can be more easily scaled up or down as needs change without substantial investments in new hardware.

Another benefit of cloud-based PKI has improved security. On-premises systems can be complex and challenging to secure, mainly if they are not regularly updated. By moving to the cloud, organizations can take advantage of the latest security measures and technologies the service provider offers. This can help to reduce the risk of data breaches and other security incidents.

Overall, cloud-based PKI provides several advantages over traditional on-premises PKI implementations. Cloud-based PKI can be easier to manage and scale and offer improved security. These benefits can help reduce the overall cost of implementing and maintaining a PKI system.

How PKI Can Save Your Company Time And Money

There are many ways in which cloud-based PKI services can save your company time and money. One way is by simplifying the management of your PKI system. As mentioned above, cloud-based PKI services are typically managed by the service provider, freeing up internal resources. Additionally, cloud-based systems can often be accessed and updated remotely, reducing the need for on-site staff.

Another way in which cloud-based PKI services can save your company time and money is by reducing the need for expensive hardware. With on-premises PKI , organizations must often invest in dedicated hardware and staff to manage the system.

The Different Types Of Cloud-Based PKI Services

There are several different types of cloud-based PKI services available. The kind of service you choose will depend on your organization’s needs.

Certificate Authorities

A certificate authority (CA) is a third party that issues digital certificates. Digital certificates are used to verify the identity of individuals and devices and to encrypt communications.

Key Management Services

A key management service (KMS) is a service that helps organizations manage cryptographic keys. KMS can help with the generation, storage, and destruction of keys, as well as with the rotation of keys regularly.

Identity Providers

An identity provider (IDP) is a service that provides a single point of login for users. IDPs can be used to authenticate users for access to cloud-based applications and services.

Final Thoughts

Cloud-based PKI services can offer many benefits over traditional on-premises PKI implementations. These benefits can help reduce the overall cost of implementing and maintaining a PKI system. When choosing a cloud-based PKI service, it is essential to consider your organization’s needs. Services such as certificate authorities, key management services, and identity providers can all play a role in helping to secure your data and communications.