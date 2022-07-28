How COCC Customized Training for Local Manufacturer Bright Wood

(Brightwood employees participate in COCC customized training | Photo courtesy of COCC)

Did you know that the largest independent manufacturer of window and patio door components is located right here in Central Oregon? Bright Wood, who also manufactures engineered dimension lumber, is Central Oregon’s second largest employer. They reached out to COCC’s Center for Business, Industry, and Professional Development to create a recurring Customized Training Program for their organization.

Daryl Boreen, Bright Wood’s Personnel Director, says that Bright Wood needed fully customized, quality leadership content that could be repeatedly programmed. “For our associates in leadership,” Boreen recalls, “COCC’s program increased their knowledge, providing them the tools to be able to make the best decision as a supervisor.” COCC’s offerings provided Bright Wood the ability to design and deploy training based on the specific needs of the organization. Boreen praises their COCC trainer, adding, “I have not known of any other instructor capable of performing and providing the customized training in our manufacturing environment.”

Upcoming Professional Development Courses

October 4 to December 15 | 8:30-10:30am | $795 Online via Zoom

Leadership Lab@COCC is a six-topic leadership development experience incorporating many modes of learning to grow the habits successful leaders need in today’s workplace. Attend interactive sessions to gain practical skills you can apply as a leader of your team.

September 14 | 5:30-6:30pm | Free

Bend Campus, CAS 118

Project management skills are growing in demand and are often required in many different occupations and industries. Attend this free informational session to learn about these skills and if you might benefit from courses and/or certification.

September 17 to 24| 8am-4pm| $459

Bend Campus, CAS 104

Increase your project management knowledge and earning potential in this course for candidates preparing to take the exam to become certified as a Project Management Professional (PMP). For experienced Project Managers who meet (or are close to meeting) the requirements to sit for the PMP.

