How Covid-19 Changed the Approach to Education for Children

The Covid-19 pandemic is considered a crisis for children (from their academic success to mental health). According to the investigation held by UNESCO, currently, more than a billion children in a hundred and eighty-six countries are affected by temporary school closure due to the Covid-19 disease. However, it’s not all bad news! Students have paved the way towards education via alternative learning opportunities. Let’s see what they are!

How about Distance Learning?

As you know, the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in all the educational institutions shut around the globe. This led to significant transformations in education with the rise of e-learning. Teaching is conducted remotely via numerous digital platforms.

According to Christine Greenhow, Associate Professor of Educational Psychology and Educational Technology at Michigan State University, their research has revealed that students of all age groups in online learning show stronger academic success than those experiencing face-to-face instruction.

What can e-learning provide children with? Online learning can help students unlock their strengths. Ideal online learning combines practices in which children can follow their own pace and give the background to think critically and deeply about the subject matter with practices in which they study online at the same time to collaborate with their teacher, groupmates, and the content.

Additionally, children (and their parents) receive more control over academic activity in an online learning environment. A recent post in the New York Times is bright proof of the fact that students praise online learning because it suggests more time on subjects that demand greater study and effort. As children are increasingly using the Internet everywhere and anywhere, the same way they can access their classes, as a rule, from the coziness of their homes at any period of the day.

The above-mentioned shows that even the situation with Covid-19 is dramatic, education was not affected and children continue to receive knowledge and train their skills.

Well, it looks unreal but who knows maybe after the pandemic, schools continue supporting distance learning… That sounds tempting, agree?

What is New Regarding Educational Tools?

Due to significant demand, many online learning platforms suggest free access to a few of their services, including platforms like Online Tutoring . This virtual tutoring app provides children with marvelous educational courses that allow acquiring all the necessary skills with fun.

Nowadays, many companies worldwide are enhancing opportunities to deliver a single app for teachers and students. For example, Lark, a Singapore-based collaboration package developed by ByteDance started suggesting teachers as well as students such options as unlimited video conferencing, co-editing of project work (in real-time mode), a mini-app for translation, scheduling via a smart calendar, and many others. The above-mentioned solution may be used by children (well, for some functions, they need the support of parents) as well because the app has simple navigation that is not so complicated even for kids.

For parents who prefer traditional education involving printed books, there is a wonderful website called Bright Kids Books & Publications . Here, parents have the opportunity to find and order books that will help to prepare for various types of testing. Founded in 2009 with a clear strategy from a mother with three kids, yearly, this resource gets updated with the newest materials for high-quality education for kids.

Currently, there is a tendency that many school districts are creating unique collaborations, like the one between The Los Angeles Unified School District and PBS SoCal/KCET. What is their target? They suggest local educational broadcasts, with several educational channels for children of different age groups, and a variety of digital solutions.

To evaluate the variety of distance learning solutions that come in handy for kids during the Covid-19 pandemic, check the list prepared by UNESCO . Here, the checklist of educational platforms, apps, and other resources will support teachers as well as parents to optimize student learning and deliver interaction and social care standards while schools are temporarily closed. The majority of the solutions are free and most of them support multiple languages. Most of them offer functionalities in multiple categories.

Such media organizations as the BBC have also designed platforms for virtual learning for children. This year, the BBC is has delivered the most powerful education solution in its history. Meet the new Bitesize Daily service powered by more than two hundred talented teachers. Founded in April 2020, this educational platform provides children with curriculum-based learning. All the features of Bitesize Daily have been designed with the most reputable teaching professionals from around the world. This incredible educational package has the goal to reduce breakdown to children’s education and provide them with fun in these challenging times.