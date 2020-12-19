How Do Brands Reach the Coveted Position Zero?

For any brand, appearing on the first page of Google can be a massive achievement. Of course, for smaller brands, this is much more difficult than those who are well-established online. While appearing on the first page might be preferable, position zero is the spot that is highly coveted.

In this guide, we are going to discuss position zero and give you some tips to help you reach that spot one day. Read on to hear our tips.

What is Position Zero?

If you are unfamiliar with position zero, you might not be sure what we are referring to. The first position would just be position one, right? Not exactly, as position zero was introduced by Google a few years ago and it refers to the result position at the top, within the SERPs. This position is the first thing that searchers see, and it is a highly coveted spot.

Reaching position zero is not easy, unless you are offering something that no-one else is (and there are people searching for this).

Focus on Answering Questions

One of the most effective strategies for reaching position zero is to focus your content. If you are able to answer the questions that your potential visitors are asking, you can shoot your way up to the top. You need to be incredibly focused and answer these questions in short paragraphs. It doesn’t hurt to check what the most frequently searched questions are and stick these on your page, followed by the answer. As long as the content is accurate and easily digestible, you can improve your ranking.

Boost Ranking with Link Building

Link building is another effective strategy that can be used to boost a website’s authority and drive it to the top of the Google ranking. Link building typically involves content that includes a do-follow link that is placed on another site with good authority. Google recognises this and considers your site more reliable. Of course, building up enough content for this to make a difference can be very time-consuming. In this case, it is best to seek the advice of a professional link building company such as www.ocere.com .

Formatting Your Content

Finally, you should make sure that your content is easily digestible and has been properly formatted. Users should be able to quickly scan your site and read bullet points or short paragraphs. Yes, long-form content works but short-form content is much easier to read. Break up your content with infographics, video content and captions to alter how your site is viewed. With some careful formatting, you can improve your ranking.

Try These Tips

It is very unlikely that you will reach position zero right away but over time, this is something that is possible. Try to use all of the tips that we have given you and you should notice a difference relatively soon. You should always keep an eye on your ranking, especially if it drops!

Image: Pixabay