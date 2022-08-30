New rules were released in March by the NJ Division of Gaming Enforcement, which oversees all gaming in the state. These seek to improve the security aspects of online play . The mandate that all gaming sites use robust authentication is the one that concerns gamers the most.

But experts believe that the changes are for the better and New Jersey’s online gambling market is now more secure than ever. Online players can follow the development of the industry over at the iGamingNJ website and keep up with the latest news on New Jersey’s iGaming market.

Let’s find out more about the regulation and what it means for the industry.

What is Multi-Factor Authentication?

A website uses authentication processes to make sure that only the right user may access an account. This often refers to the well-known username and password login method. This is known as single-factor authentication.

The issue is that this authentication method is not that secure. Although gambling websites may have strong internal security, many users tend to use the same login information across several websites. The usernames and passwords that are stolen when a low-security website is hacked frequently wind up for sale on the dark web. Anyone in that database who previously visited a different website and used the same login and password is now in danger.

There is no ideal authentication technique. The concept behind MFA is that different approaches work better together than they do separately. It’s possible for a hacker to obtain your password and for a burglar to obtain your phone, but it’s far more difficult for the same individual to obtain both.

Reasons for the New Biometrics Regulation

To prevent theft. Customers of online casinos are a target for thieves since they have money saved in their accounts. Innovative authentication methods aid in preventing account hacking by thieves.

To restrict betting using proxies or messengers. It’s against the law to bet for someone else outside of their legal rights in New Jersey. This becomes more challenging with MFA authentication.

To avoid using several accounts. Online gamblers who repeatedly claim welcome bonuses are engaging in fraud. Once more, MF authentication makes this more difficult.

To prevent underage gaming and money laundering. Regulations to guarantee that Know Your Customer and Anti-Money Laundering protocols are followed when new accounts are created are in place, but without MF authentication, existing accounts might be hacked and exploited.

Were Gaming Operators in NJ Ready for the Changes?

Leading companies like FanDuel and DraftKings had been the first to implement the 2FA technologies. By the end of June, the remaining NJ sportsbooks all adopted this policy.

According to Tom Hill, the head of sports betting and online gaming at Prove , the gaming market of New Jersey is prepared. Nevertheless, it is in a constant state of evolution to prevent fraudulent activities.

He also added that the industry and the gaming providers deserve a lot of credit. Other industries have outdated infrastructure and barriers to finding the best solutions. But it’s encouraging to see the sports betting and gaming industries evolving and providing users with the greatest possible experience while maintaining their safety. It contrasts with other industries, such as finance, healthcare, and retail.