How Filling Potholes Builds Skills, Community & Business

School of Ranch (SoR), a Central Oregon-based nonprofit dedicated to teaching practical skills and strengthening community ties, is bringing its popular Gravel Road Basics workshop to the parking lot of Left Coast Lodge on July 26. But this is more than a class about crowning, compacting and grading gravel — it’s a story about how School of Ranch workshops help local businesses thrive while deepening community connections.

SoR met Left Coast Lodge thanks to Citizen4Community (C4C), a nonprofit devoted to fostering collaboration and civic engagement in Sisters Country. This C4C introduction not only paved the way for a creative workshop location but also delivered real economic benefit for Left Coast Lodge, which will see its parking lot upgraded and improved at a fraction of typical costs — all while hosting a hands-on learning experience for Central Oregon residents.

“This is what School of Ranch is about: equipping people with practical skills and using those moments to bring people and businesses together,” said Mark Gross, founder and executive director of School of Ranch. “Thanks to C4C’s role as a connector and the generosity of Left Coast Lodge, we’re delivering value to participants, to local businesses and to the community as a whole.”

Practical Skills, Real-World Impact

The Gravel Road Basics workshop will teach participants the fundamentals of rural road construction and maintenance: grading, crowning, layering and compacting gravel for durability and drainage. The course emphasizes safe, efficient work around heavy machinery — no experience required.

At the same time, Left Coast Lodge gains a fully refreshed parking lot, an immediate improvement that supports its reputation as a community-oriented business. “This partnership reflects our values at Left Coast Lodge,” said David “Owl” Chen, manager of Left Coast Lodge. “We love supporting local nonprofits like School of Ranch, and this workshop is a win-win — for us, for their students and for the community we all serve.”

For C4C, this collaboration is a prime example of their mission in action. “Our role is to foster relationships that make this community stronger,” said Kellen Klein, executive director of Citizen4Community. “We’re proud to help connect organizations like School of Ranch and Left Coast Lodge to create partnerships that benefit everyone.”

The day will conclude with participants gathering in C4C’s new community workspace, a space created precisely to encourage more partnerships like this one.

Event Details:

When: July 26, 10:30am-2:30pm

Where: Left Coast Lodge, 511 W Cascade , Sisters

Price: $125 plus $85 skid steer rental

Register: schoolofranch.org

About School of Ranch:

School of Ranch is a Central Oregon-based, volunteer-led, student-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit. School of Ranch hires skilled community members to teach practical and artisan skills to newcomers and curious locals. School of Ranch’s product is education, but its purpose is to help people discover common ground regardless of politics, age, background or belief.

About Citizen4Community:

Citizen4Community (C4C) is a nonpartisan 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that fosters a connected community in Sisters Country by encouraging civility, collaboration and civic engagement. Founded in 2016, C4C helps build a vibrant, resilient rural community where everyone thrives and feels they belong through programs that bring neighbors together, build trust and cultivate civic pride.

About Left Coast Lodge:

Left Coast Lodge is a historic retreat in the heart of Sisters, Oregon, welcoming travelers since 1948. Renovated in 2020, the lodge blends rustic charm with modern amenities and offers a cozy, pet-friendly basecamp for adventure and relaxation. Deeply committed to inclusivity and supporting local community life, Left Coast Lodge is a place where every guest is valued and feels at home.

schoolofranch.org