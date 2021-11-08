How Kunduz Can Help You Earn the Grades You Want in College

It usually only takes a college student a week or so to realize that higher learning is quite different from high school. College is surely a separate beast, and it would be wise to be prepared for it from the start.

Students are no longer relying on parents or their teachers to remind and encourage them to complete their work. It is time to become independent, and that means taking pride in your academic pursuits and studies.

College is often either sink or swim when it comes to overall success. The last thing you want to do is have to go home with your tail between your legs because you didn’t have the tools necessary to complete the coursework. With that in mind, Kunduz can lend you a hand to ensure the scores you want as you prepare for your future.

What Is Kunduz?

Technology is changing the face of education. The way we approach learning is now distinctly different from the past, thanks to the digital age. One education technology company that is helping lead the way for college students is Kunduz.

Kunduz was recognized in 2019 as one of the 50 World-Changing Startups to Watch by Inc. magazine. And while there are plenty of online tutoring apps available for students, none are quite like Kunduz.

A college student can ask a question through the online tutor app any time of the day or night and receive a correct answer back in 15 minutes. It’s the educational app that never sleeps!

Kunduz has more than 35,000 highly professional tutors at their disposal who are ready and waiting for your questions. In fact, these tutors have already assisted more than 2.5 million students in answering 40 million questions correctly (and counting).

Need help finding linear pair angles, the arctan derivative, or how a certain element reacts in an experiment? Kunduz can help with all of it. It is the math solver that helps students learn not only how to find the answer, but also the reason why the problem is solved in a particular way.

Less Expensive Than Normal Tutoring

A normal one-on-one in-person tutoring session can cost upwards of $50 per hour. Even online tutoring through video chat apps can cost just as much. With Kunduz, you pay a subscription fee of less than $10 a month to have access to all of these study resources that can help you earn the grades you want.

Virtually Any Subject Area

Kunduz has expert tutors for just about any subject area or topic you may encounter in college. The amount of knowledge possessed by their education professionals is astounding when you consider how many tutors they have at their disposal.

More Valuable Than All Your College Textbooks

Kunduz, the online homework help app , is one that should be on every college student’s phone. The ease of submitting a question and receiving an answer almost instantly is certainly a valuable asset to have at your disposal. When discussing the cost of attending college and earning a degree, you will receive more bang for your buck with a subscription to Kunduz.

See how Kunduz can help you succeed in college risk-free today!