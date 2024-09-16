How Michael Polk’s Implus Gives Initiative Gives Back

As the CEO of Implus Corporation, Michael Polk is no stranger to the American dream. Polk, the son of first-generation Americans, knows the grit and determination required to taste true success. The same determination allowed Polk to lead Implus through a transformative period that significantly boosted company growth and revenue.

Today, Implus is a global corporation that houses 15 brands across several categories, including footwear accessories, home fitness, and more. “Our purpose is to inspire all people to live healthy, active lives. We do this through our leading portfolio of fitness and well-being brands, industry-leading new products, and our commitment to building our business in a way that serves all of our stakeholders,” Polk explained.

The Challenge of Growing an International Brand Hub

Michael Polk is known as an innovator and a disruptive leader. Although he’s the CEO of an international brand powerhouse that governs dozens of brands, he’s never lost sight of his humble roots. An avid supporter of underserved communities, including immigrant families like his own, Polk wanted Implus to make a difference.

Implus houses dozens of healthy living brands, but Polk felt the company could benefit from a more robust mission to give back. His team identified several issues at Implus that would make the world a better place and build a stronger company in the process. The team created the Implus Gives initiative in 2020 to improve the company’s sustainability, diversity, and charitable giving initiatives.

Michael Polk’s Future-Focused Implus Gives Initiative

Implus Gives is an employee-led arm of the business that covers a range of giveback initiatives, from financial commitments to donations to volunteering. The giveback team follows a multipronged approach to support environmental, social, and governance activities.

Michael Polk supported Implus Gives’ sustainability program, which found inventive ways to prevent waste materials and sales samples from going to landfills. One of its main initiatives focuses on donating these materials and products to needy people at no charge. Not only does this significantly reduce landfill waste, but it also shares much-needed resources with communities across the United States.

Since most of Implus’ products focus on healthy living, this initiative gives those living in underserved communities access to quality outdoor and athletic gear. “We are particularly proud of our employee-led effort to build our newest brand, Implus Gives, a service and philanthropy platform focused on inspiring consumers in underserved communities to live healthy and active lives,” Michael Polk stated.

Implus Gives is led within the company by a diverse, cross-functional team that meets regularly find ways for the enterprise to continue aiding underserved communities. By ensuring the Implus Gives team members had a seat at the table, Implus made certain both employee engagement and the effectiveness of its giveback programs for communities in need.

Michael Polk’s leadership at Implus has driven business success and fostered a culture of giving and environmental responsibility. Four years in, Implus Gives has already made a tremendous impact. The team also increased its outreach to underrepresented organizations that serve underserved communities, including minority-serving universities.

Implus Gives stands as a testament to how companies can balance profitability with philanthropy, creating a win-win scenario for both the business and the communities it serves. Through this initiative, Michael Polk and his team show that corporate responsibility and sustainability are integral to long-term success, and that giving back is a winning strategy.