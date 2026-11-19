On a construction site, PPE only works if it is worn, and people wear what feels right. Equipment that protects without hindering movement or leaving workers too hot or too cold helps keep safe habits in place all day.

Why Comfort and Protection Need to Work Together

PPE is the last line of defence, used where risks cannot be adequately controlled by other means such as removing the hazard, substituting materials or improving the way work is done. Because it sits closest to the worker, suitability matters. Choosing well means looking at the job, the hazard and the person: a product that suits one task or one body may be poor for another. Discomfort leads to adjustments, shortcuts and equipment left in the van, each of which weakens the protection it was bought to provide.

Good Fit Can Make PPE Safer and More Comfortable

Fit is where many one-size-fits-all approaches fall down. Hi-vis jackets that flap in the wind, safety boots that pinch, and harnesses that sit badly can all hamper work and reduce protection. The problem is widespread: research cited by the British Standards Institution (BSI) found that 46% of British women who have been supplied PPE or uniform received something that did not fit. BSI’s guide, BS 30417, published in September 2025, offers practical advice on choosing and providing PPE that accommodates different body types, so it is worth consulting when you buy.

Dressing for Hot, Cold and Changing Site Conditions

Site conditions swing with the weather and the task. Sun, wind and rain all change how clothing performs, and long spells outdoors magnify the effect. Even in the mild winter of 2025/26, the Met Office recorded a provisional UK mean temperature of 4.94°C, with cold spells in early January and mid-February, and wind makes it feel colder still. In summer, choose breathable, lightweight fabrics and plan shade and water breaks. In winter, build layers, with insulated gloves and boots, and consider extra warmth for static or slow-moving tasks. Heated jackets can provide additional warmth for people working outdoors for hours, provided they fit under or over other PPE and do not interfere with hi-vis requirements.

Create a PPE System That Works for the Individual

Treat selection as a process, not a purchase. Assess suitability before buying, trial items on the people who will wear them, and ask for honest feedback on comfort, movement and heat. Involve wearers early; they spot problems managers miss. Check compatibility too: helmets, eye protection, respirators, hi-vis and harnesses must work together without gaps or pressure points. Offer a range of sizes and styles, and make it easy to report problems so that a poor fit is fixed instead of tolerated. Revisit choices as seasons and tasks change.

Comfort and protection are partners, not trade-offs. Choose PPE that fits the wearer, suits the weather and works with everything else they wear, and people will keep it on when it counts.