How Should We Wrap Up the Year? Support BendFilm!

We need independent film in our community now more than ever. Independent film acts as a voice for artists, visionaries and storytellers to share insight on the world around us. We need documentaries. We need creative storytelling. We need the big screen to show us what we often cannot see ourselves. Independent film enriches our community because it creates conversations. It activates discussions. It inspires us. It brings us together. Help us keep our film community alive.

If you donate to BendFilm between now through December 26, you will receive a $5 gift certificate to Great Harvest Bread Co. for every $25 donation. PLUS — Be entered to win one annual family-level membership to the High Desert Museum or Adopt an Animal package.

It is YOU who makes a difference in our community. It could be your donation that helps a future filmmaker.

Ring in the New Year with Us!

It’s 90’s night in Tin Pan Alley! We are showing a compilation of 90’s retro ski and snowboard footage/short films that will give you alllll those VHS vibes you’ve been missing!

We will have hot cocoa, cider, local beer on tap and, of course, lots of movie theater popcorn! Come on out, and extra points for those who still have a camcorder!

December 31

Show starts at 6:30pm! Run time: 90 minutes

Reserve a four-top table for $30 and two-top table for $15.

Need a Last-Minute Gift Idea?

Gift the film lover in your life a BendFilm membership or a Tin Pan Ticket Pack. Plus, we’re offering 15 percent off 2021 Festival Passes now. It’s never too soon to start planning for 2021.

A Look at 2020

We have one more week of 2020 (phew!), and while many of us are looking forward to saying goodbye to 2020, we want to take a moment to share highlights from our year and thank each and every one of you for showing up and supporting BendFilm, independent film, filmmakers and the art of storytelling. Please continue to stay engaged and consider supporting the art form of film. Become a member here: bendfilm.org/membership.

