How Small Companies Can Leverage Google Tools for Greater Success

Did you know that 25 percent of new businesses make it successfully to 15 years and more? One of the main issues with starting a small business is realizing that there is far more that you don’t know versus what you do! Fortunately, there are many tools online that can help you grow quickly–we recommend starting with Google tools first.

Keep reading to learn how small companies like yours can utilize Google tools for long-term business success!

Google Business Profile

Google Business Profile is a tool that every business needs to use as soon as they begin. However, local and service-based businesses can especially benefit. This is because this is a free listing tool that you can utilize in order to make it easier for new customers to discover your business.

People can look up the times you’re open, your address, email, phone number, and photos. Most importantly, Google Business Profile gives you an easy opportunity to collect five-star reviews from happy customers. The more reviews you attain, the more social proof you’ll have to convert leads into paying customers.

You can learn more about setting up your Google Business Profile in this blog post.

Google Analytics

Once your Google My Business page is set up, implement the free Google Analytics tool into your website and workflow. Google Analytics allows you to make better business decisions through the insights and data it collects. For instance, you can discover more information about your site visitors, such as:

Age

Location

Device type

Web browser

And more

For instance, you may find that your audience is located in areas that your business doesn’t service. If this is the case, you know to focus on geo-targeted keywords. Acquisition reports can show you how your site visitors discovered your website, allowing you to see which marketing efforts have been working best for you.

Google Workspace

Lastly, if you haven’t tried out the Google Workspace tools yet, it’s time you do! Using Google tools makes it easy to save all of your business documents, spreadsheets, and files in the cloud. These web-based tools include:

Gmail

Drive

Calendar

Docs

Sheets

Slides

Consider using the Google Calendar in order to link to your favorite CRM or scheduling software so that your customers can easily view your availability for appointments. While Google Drive is a great online repository for important documents, keep in mind you can also use Drive and Docs in order to access files no matter what device you’re using.

Gmail also enables you to create a business email through their platform for a small fee. This can look more professional to clients, as instead of youremail@gmail.com, you can be known as you@yourcompany.com.

Small Companies Need to Explore the Google Workspace Suite

With all of these free and powerful tools at your fingertips, it’s worth the time to explore them and see what works for you best. Even if you already have a calendar and email address that you like using, Google My Business alone is a powerful tool that can draw more attention to your business with minimal effort.

Ready to learn more simple tips to supercharge your small business? Keep reading our blog!