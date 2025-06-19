How the Deschutes River Was Restored & Warby Parker’s Grand Opening

(Photo courtesy of the Old Mill District)

This River Didn’t Clean Itself

It’s easy to think the Deschutes was always ready for float days and river walks, but this summer hotspot didn’t happen by accident. In the 1990s a privately led cleanup transformed forgotten, industrial riverbanks into one of Bend’s most beloved places to connect and cool off.

Here’s the story behind the river we all enjoy today.

See You at Warby Parker

Warby Parker celebrates its grand opening in the Old Mill District on July 5 with custom tote bags and a full lineup of stylish eyewear.

Located next to J.Jill, the new shop offers eye exams, contact lenses, and frames that combine style with a feel-good mission.

Pink Martini’s Sunday Matinee

Pink Martini’s 30th Anniversary Tour is headed to Hayden Homes Amphitheater for a Sunday matinee filled with global flair and timeless charm.

Led by China Forbes and founder Thomas Lauderdale, this “little orchestra” blends jazz, classical and vintage pop into a feel-good musical adventure you won’t want to miss.

Unbothered. Unbossed. Unbroken.

Celebrate Black joy, creativity and resilience at Open Space Event Studios on Friday, June 20. This community gathering from 3-10pm features live music, local makers, food by Jermaican JerkCulture and a full bar experience. Hosted by Central Oregon Earthseeds and Moonchild Artistry Events, the evening honors the Black community through expression, connection and freedom.

oldmilldistrict.com