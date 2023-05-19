How to Be More Creative: 10 Techniques That Work.

Here we will go over ten techniques that help you be more creative.

Contrary to popular belief, creativity is not something that is only possessed by those born with the skill. Creativity is a skill that anyone can learn and improve.

There are many different techniques that can help you be more creative. Some techniques are simple, while others require more effort. However, all of these techniques can help you tap into your creative side.

Let’s jump right in.

1) Brainstorm

Brainstorming is a great way to generate new ideas.

Carry a notebook around, and when you brainstorm, list all of your ideas as they pop into your mind. Once you have a list of ideas, you can review them and see which ones are worth pursuing.

Typically, a person comes up with a ton of mediocre ideas before brainstorming a great one, so don’t be discouraged if you review your list and realize that they aren’t all amazing.

2) Free Association

Free association is another great way to create new ideas. When you free associate, you simply write down whatever comes to your mind no matter how crazy the thoughts may seem.

Your list will include thoughts, words, images, and phrases. They may seem totally random and pointless, but this can help you to tap into your subconscious, which is where many of our creative ideas come from.

3) Take Breaks

Taking breaks can help you be more creative. When you work for long periods without stepping away, your brain gets tired and you become less creative.

Monotony is a creativity killer, but if you take 5-10 minute breaks, your brain can wander and explore out-of-the-box thinking.

4) Change Your Environment

Another way to be more creative is to change your environment. If you are always working in the same place, you get stuck in thinking patterns that never change. Changing your environment can help you see things from a new perspective and trigger new thoughts.

You don’t have to rearrange your office and buy new decor to change your working environment, you can simply spend some time working in a coffee shop, library, park, or another place that is a change of scenery.

5) Listen to Music

Listening to music can be a great way to stimulate creativity. When you listen to music, the body’s natural happy hormones (serotonin) release and you feel more relaxed and focused.

Additionally, listening to music can help you feel more in tune with your emotions, which can be a great source of creativity.

6) Take a Walk

Physical activity improves your circulation, oxygen levels, and mood. This can help your cognitive function which naturally makes creative thinking easier.

The walk is also a great time to brainstorm. The fresh air and sunshine will help you think freely and generate new ideas.

7) Meditating

Meditation relaxes your mind and body, which leads to more focus.

You can meditate by sitting in a quiet, calm area, focusing on your breathing, and letting go of all of your thoughts and worries. This can help you clear your mind and make it more receptive to new ideas.

8) Take a Nap

Although it may seem odd, napping can also boost creativity. When you nap, you give your brain a chance to rest and recharge. Once you wake up, you will likely feel refreshed, and alert, and have those creative juices flowing.

On the contrary, if you don’t get enough sleep, your cognition and mood decline, making simple thoughts difficult to generate and creative thoughts even harder to come up with.

9) Hang Out With Creative People

Creative people can be incredibly inspiring, and the more you hang around them, the more drive you have to be creative yourself.

Hanging out with creative people exposes you to new ideas and perspectives. This can help you to think outside the box.

10) Use Marijuana

Marijuana has been shown to have several benefits for creativity. In one study, researchers found that people who smoked marijuana before taking a creativity test scored higher than those who did not smoke marijuana.

However, some marijuana strains can do the opposite and make it harder for you to keep your train of thought. Therefore, you should talk to the staff at your local dispensary before making a purchase. The staff can help you find a strain that makes your mind go wild with ideas.

Conclusion

Many different techniques can help you be more creative. Some of these techniques are simple and easy to implement, while others require more effort. However, all of these techniques can help you tap into your creative potential.