How to Build Brand Loyalty as a Brick and Mortar Business

Brand loyalty is the reason why customers will choose a specific product or service from one business, despite being exposed to tempting promotions or new offers from other businesses. It does not only provide you with a steady source of sales, it also gives advertising for your business through customer referrals and positive feedback.

Converting a new customer is very costly for a business. You have to spend on advertising, promotions, and many other activities just to get their attention. If you can get them to buy from you over and over again, you get more sales at less effort, which then reduces your cost to sales ratio.

But brand loyalty cannot be achieved overnight. It is developed by consistently providing your customer with positive experiences every time they interact with your brand. Start to build loyalty for your business with these simple steps:

Provide Excellent Customer Service

Customer service is a crucial, yet intangible factor that drives brand loyalty. When customers realize that you are able to satisfy their needs, they are not likely to try again with someone new and risk wasting their money. After all, they already know what to expect when they buy from you.

Customer service starts with knowing who your customer is, what they want, what makes them happy, and what they are really looking for when they go to your store. Equip your staff with this information so they can better assist the customers. Having well-trained staff who can answer the customers’ questions and address their needs is already one big step towards achieving quality customer service.

Ensure that the products are well organized and properly labeled so they are easy to find. You can also create an ambiance that would make the customer feel comfortable by adjusting the lighting, music, smell, and the overall appearance of the store according to their preference.

Create A Personalized Shopping Experience

Personalization is not only limited to ecommerce, brick and mortar stores can do this, too. And if done well, this will not just make customers loyal to your brand, it will also put you ahead of the competition because this is hard to replicate.

Get your customers involved in the business by asking their opinions and preferences, letting them know that they are being heard and that their needs are important to you. Knowing your customers’ buying habits would enable you to tailor fit your offering to suit their needs, which is exactly what they are looking for.

As their inbox gets filled with spam mails and messages about products they don’t need, you stand out from the competition by approaching them only when you know they need you, and offering only with the products that you know they are looking for. When a business takes the time to get to know them and expresses a desire to improve their lives, customers feel appreciated. This makes them want to give back, and they do this through repeat purchases and referrals to their friends.

Give Away Free Promotional Products

Having promotional products shared for free with your customers adds value to their purchase. More so if it is something that they will find useful, like promotional pens. Regardless of the value of the item received, customers see it as your gift to them which further deepens their relationship with you.

Because these items carry your logo, it also serves as a tangible reminder of all the positive experiences they have had with you. An added bonus is that promotional products expose your brand to potential new customers as the items are used or displayed outside your store. Whether it’s promotional pens, stickers, or bookmarks, simple promotional products help keep your brand in mind.

Create a Loyalty or Rewards Program

Another way to keep your customers coming back is through a loyalty or rewards program . By giving them an incentive for every purchase or referrals, you are creating more ties that will bind them to you, making it harder for them to leave or shift to a competitor. It also helps in brand recall as having a goal to reach for would make the customers think of you more often.

Manage The After Sales Experience

The customer journey does not end after they leave your store. Rather, keeping them engaged and connected with the brand even after their purchase builds and strengthens their relationship with you. This ensures that they don’t get attracted to other promotions and activities that the competitors are doing, because their attention is on you.

Reach out to your customers and let them know that you are still there even after they have made their purchase. A simple greeting during special occasions like birthdays, anniversaries, and holidays would not cost you a lot, but these would bring significant impact to the customer. A community where your customers interact with each other and with the business would also help them in making them feel more involved and valued.