How to Choose Trusted Painters for Residential and Commercial Projects in Perth

A good paint job can make a home feel fresh, help a business look more professional, and protect a property from everyday wear. But the final result depends heavily on the painters you choose.

Whether you are updating a family home, office, shop, or larger commercial property, hiring the right painting team can save you time and prevent costly problems. Here are some key points to consider when choosing painters in Perth.

Look for Relevant Painting Experience

Not every painting project is the same. Residential painters may work on bedrooms, kitchens, ceilings, exterior walls, and fences. Commercial projects can involve offices, retail spaces, warehouses, and other large areas.

Choose painters who understand the type of property you have. An experienced team should know how to prepare different surfaces, select suitable products, and plan the work properly.

The trusted Perth painters at ABC Paint & Deco can be considered when looking for professional painting services for both residential and commercial projects.

Check the Quality of Preparation

A lasting paint finish starts long before the first coat goes on.

Walls and other surfaces may need cleaning, sanding, patching, filling, or priming. Cracks and damaged areas should also be repaired where required. Painting over a poorly prepared surface can lead to peeling, bubbling, uneven colour, and other problems.

Ask potential painters what preparation is included in their quote. A clear answer can tell you a lot about their approach to quality.

Ask for a Detailed Quote

Price matters, but the cheapest quote is not always the best deal.

A professional quote should explain what work is included. It may cover surface preparation, the number of coats, paint products, labour, and any additional repairs.

Compare quotes based on the complete service rather than the final price alone. This makes it easier to understand what you are paying for and reduces the risk of unexpected costs later.

Review Previous Projects

Past work can give you a better idea of what a painting company can deliver. Look through project photos and, where available, customer feedback.

Pay attention to clean edges, smooth finishes, consistent colour, and tidy workmanship. For commercial painting, it can also help to check whether the painters have handled projects of a similar size or type.

Consider Communication and Reliability

Good painters should be easy to communicate with from the beginning.

They should explain the process clearly, answer reasonable questions, and provide realistic information about timing. For businesses, scheduling can be especially important because painting work may need to happen around customers, staff, or normal operating hours.

Reliable communication helps keep the project organised from the first inspection through to completion.

Choose Painters Who Respect Your Property

Professional painting is not only about applying colour. A careful team should protect floors, furniture, fittings, landscaping, and nearby surfaces while working. They should also keep the work area reasonably clean and remove materials when the project is finished.

Make Your Painting Project Worthwhile

Choosing trusted painters requires more than finding someone who can hold a brush. Experience, preparation, clear pricing, communication, and attention to detail all matter.

By comparing these factors carefully and considering experienced professionals such as the trusted Perth painters at ABC Paint & Deco, you can make a more informed choice for your residential or commercial painting project in Perth.