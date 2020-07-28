How to decide that this is the right moment to start the detox?

A healthy mind resides in a healthy body and which in turn gives you a glow from the inside. But with the number of toxins we are exposed to each day, all of this sounds like a far cry. These toxins disrupt the smooth functioning of your body.

To restore these functions, you need to go on a detox.

Detoxification is a process that works to remove the impurities/ toxic substances from the body. It provides a full cleanse starting from the liver to kidneys, lungs, and gut.

It can be done naturally by making changes to your diet or through the detox supplements. But what is the right time for a detox? Read on to know!

Are you just weary or need a detox?

While casual detox does no harm, we recommend you look for the right signs to know if you really need one. Make sure you’re not just tired, something which can be solved with adequate rest.

Listen to your body and look for these signs:

Digestive issues: The toxins substances in your body may lead to constipation, gas, and bloating that can affect your gut health. As the body isn’t able to pass out the waste, it gets collected in the colon causing you a great deal of discomfort. Detox can help you ease the condition.

Nobody is blessed with perfect skin. But if you get acne, rashes or patches too frequently, chances are it is the toxins talking. The chemical and toxins build-up in the liver and disrupt its function. These toxins try to get out through sweat causing acne and other skin problems. Slow weight loss: The toxins building up inside the body also hinders the weight loss process. When this happens, your diets and long hours of exercise don’t work as they should. It slows down the metabolism which can be reversed with a detox.

As a result, it causes brain fog where it becomes difficult to remember certain day to day details.

All these problems including disturbed sleep patterns, anxiety, headaches, sluggishness, and untimely cravings can be reversed through detox.

Apart from these, if you are a regular marijuana user, you will need a drug detox too. Weed remains detectable in your system for prolonged periods. According to this article , a marijuana detox kit can help you pass the mandatory drug screenings at your workplace.

When is the right time to start a detox?

Your detox strategy should align with your body’s ovulation clock. Experts believe that ovulation is the best time to go for a cleanse. This is when as per the traditional Chinese tradition your ‘yang energy’ comes into play. Here’s how it helps you:

High estrogen: During ovulation, not only are you more fertile and energetic but this is the time your estrogen levels are high. Your liver then flushes out the excess estrogen from the body and restores the hormonal balance.

Testosterone: Even your testosterone levels are at peak while you are ovulating. This gives you enormous energy to workout and remain physically active to bring your hormones back into place.

Good mood: When you are nowhere near your period cycle, your mood is much better. You will be in control of your eating habits which is important for a detox.

Best time to detox

The best time to start your detox regimen is in the spring season. It is the time of rejuvenation that can benefit your cleanse. After a long and relaxing winter, your liver becomes ready to eliminate the toxins.

You get organic fruits and vegetables to detox naturally during this time.

Even the summer season makes the detox easier and more effective. You get an abundance of sunlight to support the process. You can concentrate on healthy eating and exercise with a refreshed mind.

Also, detoxing during the fall may help strengthen your immune system. It lets you get clean before the lazy winters.

Winters are more of a laidback season. We sweat less in winters, so the majority of toxins remain inside the body even after the detox. It’s better to unwind during this time rather than pushing your body to detox.

Conclusion

While detox is the best thing you can do for your body, make sure you don’t overdo it. Too much detoxing can flush out the essential nutrients from the body. Therefore, 2-4 times a year is more than enough.

Detox promotes healthy living and wellness. It makes your skin glow and nourishes your hair. But it will only be beneficial if you do it right and at the right time. Trust us, your body will thank you later.