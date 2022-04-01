How to Defend Against Harassment Claims at Work

Harassment charges are damaging to reputation. Having a record of harassment under your name can tarnish your chances of progressing in your career. Employers and decision-makers will not touch a perpetrator of sexual harassment even with a ten-foot pole. While it is good news for victims, it spells doom for someone accused falsely. If there is a case of harassment against you in the office, here is how to approach the situation and defend yourself:

Find witnesses and alibis to corroborate your defence

An office environment has several people, and the chances are that there were people around the time you are accused of harassment. Facing harassment charges could ruin your reputation , and having an alibi is a lifesaver. Ask colleagues that were present with you on the day the harassment is purported to have happened to speak up on your behalf. If you were handling work duties with colleagues, you could ask them to explain what happened on the said day. Witnesses speaking up for you corroborate your story and make it easier for people to believe you.

Do not retaliate or confront the abuser

Harassment claims are not light in any shape or form. When faced with such a case, it is natural to want to defend yourself vehemently and offer retaliation. You may want to meet the accuser and air your anger, frustration, and emotional outbursts. It may feel like the most natural thing, especially with the magnitude of the allegations. However, that can quickly go south and indicate that you may be guilty. If the accuser has a vendetta against you, they can use your retaliation and twist your words against you. Whatever you do, refrain from confronting the accuser, whether lightly or angrily.

Show your track record of good behaviour

If facing a harassment claim, you may want to draw attention to your clean history to clear your name. Point to the track record of good behaviour you have had all the years working with the company. Put a spotlight on all the other places you have worked before and the clean record there. Having a track record of respecting your colleagues may be what gets your head off the chopping block.

Have your notes and evidence

Your accuser has a trove of evidence to reinforce their claim. You also need to have evidence supporting your side of the story and defend yourself. Write down anything that comes to mind. Do not leave out any seemingly unnecessary details. It makes it easier to refer to it and analyse what went wrong. Also, you can use your notes to point at discrepancies in the accusers’ statements and claims.

Find an attorney

Harassment claims are nothing to joke about because of the damage they can have on your name. You, therefore, need an excellent attorney in your corner. They will help build a defence for you and offer any legal advice on how to go about the accusations. Your attorney has your best interest in mind and will help you understand your legal rights. Remember, looking for any attorney does not cut it. You want to engage and contact a sex crime attorney familiar with fighting against sexual harassment cases That is your best chance of moving to clear your name past the mess.

Cooperate with the investigations

Helping the investigation shows that you do not have anything to hide. Throwing spanners in the investigation works makes you look guilty. Cooperate by telling the truth of what transpired. It is easier to remove yourself from the mess when you stand in honesty. Be sure to provide any details the investigators need.

Talk to the HR department

Talk to your HR department to find out if there is any way to resolve the issue using the harassment policy before it blows up further. Your HR team conducting its investigation could help mediate the issue and squash any misunderstandings. The HR teams could also shed some light on the evidence you will need to defend yourself against the claims.

Seek compensation for defamation

Harassment claims drag your name through the mud. It harms your character more so if the allegations are false. Seeking legal redress can help compensate for the trouble the allegations caused to your name. You need to prove that the accuser had intentions of building contempt towards you and your character. Well, suing for defamation can deter false accusers from ruining other people’s reputations.

Wrapping up

Harassment allegations can have a huge negative impact on your and your loved ones. They can erase all your history of good performance and can cause sudden death to a flourishing career. You need to know how to defend yourself if such charges fall on you.