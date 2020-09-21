How to get more views on YouTube

When Youtube was introduced in 2004, no one quite knew what this website could turn into years and years later. From what started as a website for leisure, is today a viable option as a profession. YouTubers earn a lot of money today mainly through the number of subscribers, views and likes that their videos get. While some focus on growing their youtube page by word of mouth and social media, there is also the option to buy YouTube views.

Almost 100 videos have more than 500 million or 1 billion views on videos, thus making Youtube the most used website or app in the world. When it comes to getting more views on Youtube there are several ways you can grow to become a “Youtuber”. To buy Youtube views is now a viable option if you want to have instant views on your channel.

Tips to get more views on Youtube

There are more than a million videos on Youtube with over thousands of views. So ask yourself, how can you be different? What measures should you take to be the next big “Youtuber”? Here are a few ways to help you out.

1. Uploading Videos

The first step that you have to take is to upload a video. Make sure that the video has high quality, maybe 720p or 1080p. If it is a video of a football match, the viewers of your video should be able to see all the players. If it is a music video, The quality of the audio and the video both should be very high so the viewer can have the best user experience. In today’s modern-day and age, what the viewers want is to experience the video that you put up, so make sure it has the best quality.

2. The Outlook of your video

On Youtube, the outlook of your video matters the most. It describes the kind of videos you put up. When you are uploading a video, make sure you describe what the video is in the description section. Give your viewers a glimpse of what they are about to watch. Make the Thumbnail of your video such so that the viewers are attracted and pulled to your video. The most important factor is the title of your video. Your title should be different so your viewers look forward. These are a few basic factors to look into when you have just started posting youtube videos. The more different you are from other channels, the more inclined the viewers will be towards your video.

3. Promoting your Video

You’ve just put up a video on Youtube. How can you get more views on it? Send it over to your family and friends, right? Plan your marketing strategy. It is entirely your job to make sure that your video gets more views. What are the ways to do it? Lately, Social Media applications like Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter and Instagram have active users on the app almost 24×7. Take this opportunity and share your video on all social media platforms. Put up stories or posts of your videos. Directly message the youtube link of your video to your friends and ask them to share the video. Ask them to subscribe to your channel and press the “bell” icon to always stay updated with all your upcoming new videos. This way, your video reaches a lot of views as well as new people coming to your youtube channel. This is possible in all apps. Promoting your video can take weeks to months if you want a very high number of views on your video.

Along with sharing, use as many as hashtags that are related to your video. If it is a music video using hashtags such as #Music, #musicvideo and many other tags will help you. This is a very good tactic to attract more views on your video. Share your video as much as possible.

4. End Screens and Autoplay features

You must have seen a few youtube videos, where at the end of the video you see a few options which describe the entire channel of the YouTuber whose video you are watching and all their other popular videos. Doesn’t it tempt you to check out their other videos as well? This is the same way your viewers will feel. Make sure that at the end of your videos, there are small tabs that direct the viewers to your youtube channel and other of your videos.

Autoplay features are also very important and useful. When a video ends, you don’t have to manually choose another video, the autoplay plays a new video which is related to the previously played video. Thus enabling the Autoplay feature on your videos will help you get more views on all your videos.

5. Keep posting content

One of the more efficient ways to get more views on your Youtube channel is to make sure you keep posting videos. Youtube has new videos every day, so you need to make sure that your subscribers or viewers do not lose interest in your channel. Posting videos daily will make your viewers stay interested in your content and that is what you need.

6. It’s a long process

Yes, when it comes to Youtube, it is a very long process to make it as a famous Youtuber. You may often not get the number of views you had anticipated in the beginning. People may not share or appreciate your content. It is all part of the process. What should stay consistent here is to make sure you persevere and keep working towards your journey of making it big on Youtube. If your work is good, you are bound to get noticed.

Buying Youtube Views

To buy Youtube views from companies like Jaynike is in no way illegal or wrong in any way. The process involves several offers where you can buy an “X” number of views for a certain amount of money, although it is advised that you choose a trusted website. Once you’ve made the transaction safely, it is likely you will get the views instantly, or within a span of two to four days.

Not everyone is lucky enough to be an overnight success with 1 million views on their viral video, but you can always keep working hard towards being successful, especially if you’re following the above-mentioned, you will gain a significant amount of views on your videos.