How to Increase Employee Engagement Remotely

I know many of us show up to work in our pyjamas, having rolled right out of bed— after all, this is the nature of remote work. With the rise of work-from-home employment following the pandemic, employee engagement has unfortunately decreased simultaneously. While remote work can be great for businesses, with perks like increased flexibility and work-life balance, it also poses unique challenges for managers and business owners— ones that we are here to help you navigate.

Unsurprisingly, employee engagement is a critical factor in the success of any organization. Engaged employees are more motivated, productive, and committed to the company, which can lead to better performance and increased profits: all amazing things for you. However, without face-to-face interaction and the community that comes with working in the same physical space, employees can sometimes feel isolated and disconnected from their colleagues and the organization.

Luckily, there are many ways to work around this issue. Whether you are opting to provide increased opportunities for professional development or are utilizing highly sought-after digital workspace solutions, read on to discover what techniques may work for you and your team!

Communication is Key

Due to the lack of in-person non-verbal communication, effective verbal and written communication is the foundation of any successful remote team. When employees work remotely, communication can become challenging due to distance, time zone differences, and a lack of face-to-face interactions.

As a manager, it is important to establish regular communication channels to ensure that all team members feel connected and supported. Schedule regular virtual check-ins, team meetings, and one-on-one meetings to keep your employees engaged and informed about the latest developments in the organization.

Encourage open and transparent communication and create a safe space for your employees to share their thoughts and ideas.

Digital Workspace Solutions

Up and on the rise, a digital workspace solution is a platform that allows employees to access all the tools and resources they need to work effectively from anywhere with an internet connection. This includes critical components such as communication tools, project management software, document sharing, and collaboration tools.

With the right tools, employees can easily connect with colleagues, share ideas, and collaborate on projects. This can help reduce the isolation that can come with remote work and increase engagement and motivation.

Encourage Collaboration

Since we were little kids, we learned about the importance of collaboration, which still holds. Encourage your employees to collaborate on projects and provide them with the tools and platforms to collaborate effectively.

You can foster community and teamwork within your remote team by encouraging collaboration. Encourage your employees to share their expertise and ideas and establish a mutual respect and support culture!

Provide Opportunities for Professional Development

While this suggestion may seem unusual, professional development is essential for employee engagement and job satisfaction. Remote work can sometimes feel isolating. Because of this, it is important to provide your employees with training and development opportunities—including webinars, online courses, and mentoring programs.

By providing your team with opportunities for professional development, you can help them feel valued and invested in their careers, meaning they will be more inclined to give back to your company.

Plan Virtual Team Building Activities

Perhaps one of the most obvious suggestions is team building activities are essential for building trust and fostering a sense of community among remote employees. Creating a sense of team spirit can be challenging when employees work remotely.

Plan virtual team-building activities, such as virtual happy hours, online games, and trivia contests to combat this. These activities will help employees feel connected and engaged in working from different locations!

Recognize and Reward Employees

Who doesn’t love recognition from time to time? Employee recognition is essential for building a positive work culture and increasing employee engagement by boosting their morale and motivation, contributing to their overall engagement.

To do this, acknowledge your employees’ hard work and achievements and give them regular feedback and recognition. This can be a simple thank you email, a shoutout during a team meeting, or a more formal recognition program. After all, a pat on the back and/or an employee of the plaque never fails to feel good.

Create a Positive Work Environment

At the end of the day, if people love what they are doing and where they are doing it, their engagement will increase. Encourage a healthy work-life balance, and provide your employees with the necessary resources and support to manage their workload effectively.

Remote work can sometimes feel overwhelming, so creating a culture of trust and respect is important. Encourage employees to take breaks, disconnect from work when needed, and establish clear boundaries between work and personal time.