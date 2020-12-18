How to Make a New Business Seem More Credible

Trust is one of the most valuable things that any business can earn in today’s competitive landscape. The more that your customers believe in you, the more likely it is that they’ll continue purchasing from your company, rather than going to your competitors instead. Unfortunately, trust is something that companies earn over time, through consistent commitment to good customer service and excellent results. If you’re a new brand that’s just beginning to make strides into your industry, you might struggle to convince your audience that you’re a credible source of products or services straight away. The good news? There are some quick steps that you can take to make yourself seem more authentic.

Create a Search Strategy

Customers automatically trust the first results they see on the Google search pages, more than the ones they find several pages down the list. That’s because today’s customers know that it takes a lot of effort for a company to appear at the top when there are hundreds, if not thousands of other companies to choose from. If you don’t have a SEO strategy yet, then the first thing you should do is figure out how you’re going to boost your rankings online. Working on your search engine optimization strategy from Granwehr with careful content marketing and keyword strategies and earning backlinks from authorities will instantly gain you some much-needed credibility. It also means that your customers will have an easier time finding you in the future too.

Partner Up

Just because you don’t have the trust of your target audience yet, doesn’t mean that someone else won’t. If you’re struggling to grab attention, then one of the best things you can do is partner up with another brand or influencer that already appeals to your target audience. You could work with another well-respected company and write a guest blog for their website that links back to your site. Alternatively, why not combine products with another company for a limited-time bundle deal? Influencer relationships are some of the easiest ways to immediately improve your reputation online, because they involve asking a person your audience already knows and respects to give your business the thumbs up. All you need to do is find someone who appeals to your audience.

Be Transparent

Finally, if you want to convince your audience that you deserve their trust, then you’ll need to commit to running a fully authentic business. This means that you can’t just hide problems under the rug. Show your audience how your company runs by posting behind-the-scenes videos and blogs. Introduce people to your staff members, and highlight how you source your products and supplies in articles on your website. Another great way to be transparent is with customer reviews. List testimonials on your website, and don’t just hide the negative ones. Show your customers that you care by responding to each negative comment and making suggestions on how you can fix the problem. This will show your audience that even though you’re not perfect, you’re committed to getting better at what you do.