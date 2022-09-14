How to Make Your Law Firm Stand Out

Picture: Hunters Race

According to the American Bar Association, there are 1.3 million lawyers in the United States. While you might be a talented lawyer with a high success rate, the numbers suggest you won’t be alone in that regard. Standing out as a talented lawyer in your law firm can be challenging, but it’s not impossible. You might earn a glowing reputation with your peers and clients by doing some of the following things.

Creating a Professional Website

Many people needing legal representation search the internet to find reputable lawyers in their area. Invest in a professional website and prioritize SEO, and you might find it easier to attract clients. For example, the GDH website clearly outlines their services, the family lawyers clients will be working with, and how certain legal processes, such as divorce, play out. The more information you can provide on your website, the easier it might be for clients to decide on legal representation.

Encourage Online Reviews

Many people read online reviews before deciding to purchase a product or hire a business for services, and law firms are no different. When you’re trusting someone with your significant life decisions, you want to be sure you’re choosing the right people for the job.

You don’t have any control over the type of reviews people leave, but don’t be afraid to encourage past clients to leave online reviews when their cases reach a successful conclusion. According to a survey, 71% of consumers would happily leave a business review if they were asked but might be less inclined if they weren’t.

Get Involved in the Community

With so many law firms established in the average densely populated city, it’s not always easy to stand out as one of the best. However, that might change if you were to build your community presence. If you’re a member of a faith-based organization, consider taking part in their volunteering opportunities. You might also like to join a pro bono program, volunteer for non-profit organizations, and take on mentoring roles for people in your community.

Be Easy to Contact

Lawyers are busy people who don’t always have time to answer every phone call or respond to every email immediately. However, fast communication is undoubtedly one of the best ways to make your law firm stand out.

Consumers are looking for prompt communication , so it can be in your best interest to provide multiple communication avenues that allow them to get it. While listing a phone number and physical address on your website is an excellent first step, you might like to go one step further by offering an email address, a live chat function with a member of your team, and direct messaging on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. When prospective clients can get the answers to their questions quickly, they might be less likely to shop around with other law firms.

Standing out from the crowd as a lawyer isn’t always easy, especially when you’re not the only family law firm in your area. However, your services might quickly become in demand when you develop a standout website, are easy to contact, encourage reviews, and be more involved in your community.