How to Pick Out a Trailer to Tow Your Argo

Credit: bilanol Via Freepik

An Argo XTV is powerful enough to haul a trailer of its own that will allow you to move materials around your property and even cross muddy swaps or waterways while hauling them. That said, there are also occasions when you may want to attach a trailer to a larger vehicle so that you can easily transport your Argo to a new location.

If you’re looking to purchase an Argo or have recently acquired one and are also interested in buying a trailer to transport your Argo, you’ll want to know the best options for your need. Here are a few things you should keep in mind when hunting for your trailer.

Why Tow Your Argo XTV?

While an Argo can cross almost any type of land, and even water, it isn’t built for long-distance travel. With the versatility that you gain with buying a vehicle that can traverse almost any land or waterway that you wish to cross comes the compromise of travelling at a slower speed than a car or truck built specifically to travel at high speed over curated highways.

Argo Speeds and Use

For example, an Argo that has six wheels will travel at speeds between 20 and 23 miles per hour, and an 8-wheel model will travel between 18 to 20 miles per hour. These speeds depend on the amount of weight that your machine is carrying at the time and the condition of the terrain you are crossing.

Alternatively, when you are travelling through deep water, the specially designed webbed tires on an Argo allow it to travel at around 2 miles per hour. That said, you can also attach an outboard motor to your Argo to achieve higher travel speeds when crossing larger bodies of water.

Considering Your Trailer

If you’re interested in taking your Argo to a new location or would like to transport it to different areas often, the best way to do so is to invest in a trailer to tow it behind another vehicle. Once you’ve decided that you require a trailer for your Argo, you’re going to want to determine the best one to suit your needs.

When considering the right trailer for your needs, the main concern is whether the size will be adequate for your model. You’ll also want to ensure that your vehicle is equipped with the appropriate hitch and is powerful enough to tow the entire load. You may also want to consider buying a trailer that is equipped with side ramps to secure your Argo without the need to manually turn it.

Using a Pickup Truck

If you already own a pickup truck, you won’t need to buy an additional trailer to transport your Argo. That’s because both an Argo 6×6 and an Argo 8×8 will fit into any 8-foot, full-sized pickup truck bed. The only investment you’ll need in this case is to purchase ramps to cover the wheel wells in your truck’s bed.

While your Argo is built to cross extreme terrain, it is not made for extreme distances. Make sure that you buy the right trailer to transport your Argo when you need to travel far.