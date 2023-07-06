How to Post a Gif on Instagram

Posting GIFs on Instagram can drive traffic to your profiles, but is it really possible? After all, Instagram has a no-GIF policy, right?

Well, yes, it is, and no, it isn’t.

You can absolutely post GIFs on Instagram, but it involves a little more than just uploading the file. You can go here for information on converting videos to GIF files, which is the best way to go.

Ready to learn how to post GIF on Instagram? Let’s do this!

Locate the GIF Online That You Would Like to Upload

The first step to finding the GIF online that you would like to upload on Instagram is to check the available websites hosting GIFs. Popular websites like Giphy, Imgur, and Reddit are excellent sources of GIFs.

After finding a website with the type of GIF you would like to use, it is important to look for quality. Make sure that the GIF is of a high enough resolution and has the right colors.

Then from the website, you need to download it to your device. Make sure to save it in the right format and size.

Finally, you need to have the GIF open on an app you can access while using Instagram. This way, you can upload GIFs and share them.

Convert Files

To convert an MP4 file to a GIF to post to Instagram, you need to use a free conversion service, such as Adobe Express. This deserves a look if you are looking for a fast, easy, and free GIF converter.

To start, visit the website and select the MP4 file you want to convert on your computer. Next, select the output format to be GIF. This will convert the video file into an animated GIF.

The next step is to select the desired output size and hit the Convert button. This simple process will enable you to successfully convert an MP4 file into a GIF to post to Instagram.

Put a Catching Caption

It is important to keep a positive attitude with the caption. Make it as engaging as possible so that viewers are encouraged to comment and share the content.

To achieve this, first, you must not be afraid to be creative in your word choice. Use words that can bring the GIF to life.

Next, use hashtags to express key themes of your caption, such as #humor #funny #meme. Additionally, keep the caption short and sweet but still provide enough information so that viewers can understand the gist of the GIF. Use GIFs related to popular trends, or think outside the box to create something original.

Finally, use emojis to accompany the GIF, as they can be used to convey a message effectively. With these tips in mind, you are sure to create a catchy caption and draw attention to your GIF.

Post GIF on Instagram Today

Posting a gif on Instagram is easy! Just pull up your camera, record a few seconds of footage, and use an app to turn it into a GIF. Now you can easily upload it to your Instagram story or post GIF directly to your feed.

So what are you waiting for? Have fun making and sharing gifs on Instagram starting today!

