How to Save Time When Creating Online Content

As a content creator, you’ll know how time-consuming it can be to post consistently on your blog or social media channels.

A short video can take hours of planning and editing, despite being just a few minutes long. A blog post that takes five minutes to read can take days to plan and write.

How to Save Time as a Content Creator

Because of the research, planning, editing, and revisions involved with content creation, finding ways to save time is essential if you want to stay consistent. And we all know that consistency is key when it comes to building a loyal audience and being successful as a content creator.

Here are some top tips to help you streamline your content creation and content management processes to save time.

Brainstorm several ideas at once

A huge part of the content creation process is coming up with new and unique ideas for your posts. This can be a time-consuming process, especially if you think of each post as a separate entity.

Instead of brainstorming your ideas one by one, set aside a bulk of time to come up with a wide range of content ideas at once. You can use the same banner template for each of your posts to speed up the content creation process and link different ideas together to create a story for your audience to follow.

Create a content plan

Once you’ve thought of several ideas for future content, you might find it helpful to formulate a detailed content plan. Your plan can be weekly or monthly.

Regardless of how far in advance you want to plan your content, creating a schedule for your upcoming posts will take the pressure off your future self. It streamlines your publishing process and reduces the pressure to come up with fresh content on the spot each day.

Reduce your post frequency

As tempting as it is to post every day on all of your channels and platforms, this isn’t always the best strategy. The more often you post on social media, the more time you need to spend planning, creating, and editing content.

Businesses experience a 67% increase in their lead generation when they publish content regularly. But that doesn’t mean that you should be pumping out daily content if it doesn’t align with your schedule.

You don’t necessarily need to post every single day to grow a loyal audience. Often, posting a few times a week is adequate! Quality is always preferable over quantity.

Eliminate distractions

Removing as many distractions as possible will help you to concentrate and produce the best content possible for your website and social media channels. Creating an environment that enables to have maximum focus is vital to reduce time wasting.

Turn off your phone, sit in a quiet space, and let others know not to disturb you while you’re getting the creative juices flowing. Avoid checking your work inbox or scrolling through social media, as this will take you ‘out of the zone’ and slow down your content creation process.