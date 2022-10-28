How to Spot Water Damage in Your Home Before It’s Too Late

Water damage is one of the most common—and costly—disasters that can strike your home. In fact, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), water damage and freezing account for almost half of all home owners insurance claims.

While some water damage is immediately apparent, such as flooding or a severe leak, other types of damage may not be so easy to spot. That’s why it’s important to know how to recognize the sign of water damage before it’s too late. By catching water damage early, you can prevent it from causing further damage to your home and avoid the high cost of repairs.

Here are a few things to look for that could indicate water damage in your home:

Water stains on ceilings or walls. One of the most common signs of water damage is water stains on your ceilings or walls. If you notice dark spots or discoloration, this could be a sign that there is water leaking behind your walls or ceiling. Water stains are usually accompannied by warping, swelling, or crumbling drywall, which is another indicator that there may be water damage in your home. Peeling paint or wallpaper. If you notice that your paint is peeling or your wallpaper is bubbling or coming away from the wall, this could also be a sign of moisture seeping into your walls and causing damage. Swelling floors. If your floors feel spongy or soft, this could be a sign that there is water damage in your subflooring or floor joists. Swelling floors are often accompanied by creaking sounds as well, which is another indicator that there may be water damage in your home. Mold growth. Mold loves damp environments, so if you notice mold growing anywhere in your home, this is a surefire sign that there may be some hidden water damage somewhere. Even if you don’t see mold, but you notice musty odors (mold often has a distinct musty smell), this could also indicate that there is mold growing somewhere in your home where you can’t see it. Warranties & Insurance Claims If you have any warranties or insurance claims for previous water damage in your home, this is an indication that there has been some sort of previous water issue in your home—even if the problem has since been repaired.

Conclusion:

Water damage is one of the most common—and costly—disasters that can strike your home. By knowing how to spot the signs of water damage, you can protect your home from further damages and avoid expensive repairs down the road.

Keep an eye out for Ceiling and wall stains, peeling paint or wall paper Be sure to check for mold growth regularly as well since mold loves damp environments.

If you have any warranties or insurance claims for previous water If you think you may have water damage in your home, don’t hesitate to water contact a professional to take a look and assess the situation. timely detection and repair is key to preventing extensive property loss!