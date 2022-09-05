How to Stand Out from the Tiktok Crowd for Flower Shops

Image: pixabay

Besides being created just less than a decade ago, Tiktok has rapidly gained traction to become one of the most popular social platforms on the planet. It might be more popular among the youth and teenagers, but the Zhang Yiming-founded social baby is rapidly becoming a go-to channel for businesses that want to promote their brands, increase conversions, and ultimately grow their bottom line.

And if your guess is as good as anyone’s, floral businesses have not been left behind either. You can rest assured that many of them have a dedicated team in charge of marketing their products and services on the famous, short video-sharing app as well as other social channels.

This means that you’ll be up against a significant amount of competition when and after launching your TikTok marketing campaign.

To stand out from the crowd, here are some tips you can use when promoting your flower shop on TikTok.

Leverage Influencer Marketing

In the social, information-oriented age we live in, clients are more likely to trust people that are well-known to them as opposed to marketers.

From mainstream media personalities to music celebrities, actors, and comedians, you will never run out of options when seeking influencers to promote your products, brand, or business on TikTok. After all, a majority of your target customers probably interact with them regularly across various social platforms.

Try TikTok Live Streams

If you want to reach out to younger clients, live-streaming will most definitely be the way to go. Although the majority of younger users are not that avid in using the internet, this demographic definitely shares an interest in social networking and online video.

Tiktok is also constantly developing new features that make live streaming even easier and more efficient.

KYC

In this age and day, there are two ways to define KYC.

These are:

● Know your customers

Knowing your customers helps you understand their needs , preferences, pain points, and soft spots. Go ahead and study your followers to determine the time of the day they are most active and try to figure out their interests.

If you know your audience and follower base, you’re more likely to curate meaningful content, provide better customer service, and offer custom solutions. All these and more can help your flower shop to come out as unique and attract more followers, sales, or subscriptions.

● Know your competitors

Knowing your competitors could mean studying their Tiktok marketing approaches closely to determine what you can do to improve your own. You could also discover one or two weak spots and use that to come out as unique.

Curate Superior Video Content

The more engaging your content is, the more views you’ll get and, at the end of the day, the more conversions you’ll get.

If your goal is to use Tik Tok as a marketing channel for your flower shop, you want to make sure that your posts are as engaging as possible and that they provide rich value to your followers. Also, you can borrow inspiration from the likes of Bouqs.com to ensure your posts are as captivating as possible, whether it’s a video, gif, or slideshow.

Use Floral TikTok Challenges

With the right approach, Tiktok’s challenges can be an amazing way to spread the word about a brand and attract interest from a target audience. Besides just boosting brand awareness, they can go a long way in enhancing engagement, which also creates an avenue to better understand your target market.

Your challenge can even be more beneficial if you use unique #hashtags and have rewards or offers for the winner or some of the participants.

Tiktok is no doubt an amazing platform to promote a flower shop business in this internet-dominated age. The above are just a few tips you can use to make your venture more appealing to your floral customers and target clients.