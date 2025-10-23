(Photo courtesy of We Co-Create AI)

A few weeks ago, a local senior went to pay for a new home for himself and his daughter. He’d been saving for years and finally had $150,000 for the down payment. He opened his email, clicked the link and transfered the money to his Bend-based mortgage agency. Or so he thought. An online company had hacked his email and created a faulty link. He lost every dime. He was no longer able to purchase the house and will never be able to in his lifetime.

These types of scams are becoming more and more commonplace here and around the world. Experts estimate Americans could soon lose $40 billion to scams annually, with an average loss of $83,000 per person.

We Co-Create AI is putting on an event next month in Sisters to help protect folks in Central Oregon. The event, How to Stay Safe in the Age of AI, will bring clarity to this fast-changing topic through a friendly, informative session designed especially for Central Oregon residents 50 years old and up.

The event takes place Tuesday, November 12, from 12-1:30pm at The Belfry (302 E Main Ave., Sisters). Attendees are welcome to bring their own lunch for a relaxed, conversational session moderated by We Co-Create AI.

Participants will learn what AI is, how it’s being used and what it means for everyday life. The session will offer practical tools to recognize AI-generated misinformation and protect against fraud.

“No tech background is required — just curiosity,” said Tana Ver Bouwens, director of outreach at We Co-Create AI. “We’ll explore the real-world impacts of AI and help people feel more confident navigating what they see and hear online.”

Ticketing/Registration

The event is $18 beforehand, and $20 at the door.

EventBrite Link: com/e/making-sense-of-ai-whats-real-whats-hype-whats-next-tickets-1835762287419?aff=oddtdtcreator

Attendees can also call 458-202-1007 to register by phone or email hello@wecocreateai.com

About We Co-Create AI:

We Co-Create is a Bend-based creative agency that focuses on PR, content and events. Our women-run team blends storytelling, strategy and community engagement to help mission-driven organizations. From local forums to national campaigns, We Co-Create supports projects that inspire connection and educate communities on important topics.

WeCoCreateAI.com