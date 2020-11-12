How to Subtly Decorate Spaces in Black and White

Experts have weighed in on the top design trends for 2020, and you guessed it, black and white made the list once again. With the look remaining popular every year, it’s no wonder why the black and white design theme never goes out of style. Contemporary or gothic, French country or minimalist, this decorating theme fits any décor.

Looking to help your home capture some of that timelessness? Keep reading to learn how to style any room with this dynamic color duo, without it feeling like it’s overpowering the space.

Hang a Smattering of Fine Art Pieces

Take a cue from every successful museum in the world by pairing different black and white art pieces. Whether you find more joy in abstract art or black and white photos of scenic vistas, the options are endless. No matter where your journey takes you, find selections of complementary black and white fine art pairs to take the hassle out of decorating your blank walls.

The choice is yours: Hang those pieces side by side or try something more staggered. Use butcher paper to trace, cut out, and tape your makeshift wall hangings to get an idea of where they’ll look best before you hang them. No matter how you look at it, black and white art pairings make tremendous impact-making statements.

Don’t Be Afraid to Throw in Texture

Texture is a great way to keep white walls from feeling too stark. In that vein, soften any hard lines with plush black or white throw pillows in fabrics like velvet, mohair, or wool, and fill in the gaps with shiny satin or cool cotton for interest. Additionally, know that area rugs ground any space by adding warmth to a room and give bare feet a soft place to land.

Make your living spaces an area people want to be. Drape comfortable throw blankets on chairs and sofas, and realize chenille and faux fur create a sense of comfort and coziness in black, white, or even shades of gray to play off the theme.

Add Some Worthy Statement Pieces

A few large pieces of furniture in a room in black can add drama and depth to otherwise white walls and neutral furnishings. You won’t ever have to worry about your big-ticket choices going out of style, as black is always in.

The color is also easy to match, giving you options to space out your redecorating as needed. Better yet, black and white furniture is everywhere. You’ll never run out of ways to freshen up your look over time or add in additional pieces as your needs change.

Pop in Some Patterns

A basic black and white design is eye-catching all on its own. But when you add in dollops of black and white patterns, you’re really making a statement. Take a walk on the wild side with the attractive striping of zebra print or snow leopard patterned pieces. Or, channel your inner country self with kicky gingham or checkered prints. You can also tuck in patterns in all the usual places, like toss pillows, rugs, or throws. Then, find ways to incorporate them in unexpected places like lampshades or window coverings. Find seating in the prints you love the most.

Discover and Adopt Different Trends Each Year

Revamping your home in this tried-and-true color palette couldn’t be easier. Whether you add patterns for punch, texture for softness, or bold statement pieces for flare, you can’t go wrong in how you choose to add new life to a boring space. Choose black and white as your décor go-to and your home will always be on-trend.