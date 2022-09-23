How to Tell If a Marketing Strategy Worked

Marketing your business is something you need to focus on if you want your brand to grow. Thankfully, there are a lot of ways that you can go about promoting your company to the masses, so you can find what works for you.

Tracking the performance of every strategy and campaign is part of the process of figuring out what’s most effective. But how can you tell if a marketing strategy worked and should be pursued again? Here are some tips to help you figure out which marketing tactics to keep and which ones to avoid in the future.

Use Call Tracking to Monitor Effectiveness

Let’s say you’ve created some stellar ads for TV, social media, etc. Rather than just talking about your products or services and hoping that people make the effort to find out more about you, put a phone number in the ad. That way, consumers can call in for more information about what you have to offer. Or, you could even make it possible for them to make a quick phone call to place an order. The key, though, is to use call tracking from dialics.com to see how many people call a particular phone number that you promoted. That way, you will know which advertisements were most effective at getting people interested and ready to buy from you.

Are you asking, how does call tracking software work? Don’t worry, if you have never used call tracking before, you can read about it online to discover its benefits, so it is easy to learn and get started.

You Noticed an Increase in Sales

Another way to know if your marketing strategy worked is pretty simple: keep track of your sales and see if there was a noticeable increase during the time that the marketing campaign was active. To do this, though, you need to track your sales for a long stretch of time so you can get a clearer idea of what your average monthly sales are throughout the year.

Figure out when your slow periods are, when sales are typically higher than usual, and what you often make during the average months in between the slow and busy periods. With this data, you will be able to more accurately determine if there was a dramatic shift in sales that can be attributed to your marketing efforts.

Check Your Website Traffic

Yet another way to determine if a marketing campaign worked is by tracking your website traffic. As discussed above with regards to sales history, though, it is wise to track your average monthly visitors and conversions so you will have a baseline of information to work off of. Then, after you launch your marketing campaign, you can take a look at your website’s traffic data to see if you have had a surge in visitors. From there, you can see how many of those visitors did things like subscribe to your mailing list, make a purchase, contact you for additional information, and more.

Overall, tracking the effectiveness of a marketing strategy doesn’t have to be difficult, but you should have a good plan in place before you even launch your campaign. By taking the right steps in advance, you will be able to see if all of the money and effort you put into a promotional strategy was worth it.