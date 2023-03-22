How to Unbeach Your Whale (of a Business)

Hello curious businesses and fellow ad folks! Before we begin, let me warn you this article is full of analogies and an excessive use of the word ‘like’ for no other reason than it might keep you awake long enough to read it all, and it slightly amuses us. Without further ado…

Are you tired of flailing around like a beached whale when it comes to marketing and advertising? Do you dream of being the big fish in the pond, but just can’t seem to get your message out there in the perfect way for those ideal customers? Fear not, dear friends! Marketing and advertising agencies are here to rock your world!

First off, let’s get one thing straight. Marketing and advertising aren’t just fancy words to throw around at cocktail parties. They’re critical components of any successful business. And that’s where these magical agencies come in. They’re the yin to your yang, the peanut butter to your jelly, the Batman to your Robin. You get the idea.

So what exactly do these agencies do? Well, they’re experts in all things marketing and advertising. They can help you define your brand, create killer content, and get your message out there to the masses. And the best part? You don’t have to lift a finger. Unless, of course, you’re trying to click the “send” button on that email you’ve been procrastinating on. In that case, you’re on your own.

But before you go handing over the keys to your kingdom, let’s talk about how to choose the right agency. First things first, you need to define your goals and objectives. Do you want to increase brand awareness? Drive sales? Increase your social media following so you can finally show off to your high school crush? Whatever your goals, make sure they’re crystal clear. Otherwise, you’ll end up with a bunch of confused creatives who are about as useful as a screen door on a submarine.

Once you’ve got your goals sorted, it’s time to do some research. Don’t just go with the first agency that pops up on Google. That’s like swiping right on Tinder without even reading the bio. Take the time to do your due diligence and find an agency that aligns with your goals and values. And for the love of all that is holy, don’t pick an agency just because they have a ping pong table in their office. That’s like marrying someone just because they have a cute dog.

Once you’ve found your perfect match, it’s time to start building a long-term relationship. And no, I’m not talking about a romantic relationship (although, you’ll surely fall in love if you’ve picked the right team). I’m talking about a business relationship. You want an agency that’s in it for the long haul, not just a one-night … well you get the drift. So, take the time to build trust and communication, and don’t be afraid to have the occasional heart-to-heart. Getting on the level with your agency is rooted in trust and mutual respect so be open, honest and receptive.

Now, let’s talk benefits. Working with an agency is like having a superhero on speed dial. You get access to their expertise, their fancy tools and technology, and their cost-effective approach. And the best part? You get to sit back and watch as they work their magic. It’s like having a personal assistant who actually knows what they’re doing.

And speaking of magic, let’s discuss trends. Digital transformation, data-driven marketing, personalization, artificial intelligence, and automation. It’s like a Harry Potter book on steroids. These trends are changing the game, and businesses that don’t adapt will be left in the dust. But with the help of a marketing and advertising agency, you can stay ahead of the curve and be the Hermione Granger of your industry.

Finally, let’s wrap this up like a burrito. When it comes to working with an agency, communication is key. Don’t be afraid to speak up and set clear expectations. Collaboration is also crucial. You’re not just hiring an agency, you’re forming a partnership. One that it is important to regularly evaluate and assess.

Oh, and speaking of finding the perfect agency, have you heard of zö agency? (Hi! That’s us!) We’re like the Swiss Army Knife of marketing and advertising. Hopelessly devoted to (and based in) Bend, Oregon, we serve the entire U.S. with a West Coast Love vibe. We’re the perfect agency to start a conversation with. Hint. Hint.

zö agency is a full-service agency, which means we can handle everything from branding to social media to web development. We’re the jack-of-all-trades, but unlike that guy you went to high school with who dabbled in everything from beatboxing to solving a Rubik’s Cube, zö agency is really good at what we do.

But what sets zö agency apart from the rest? For starters, we take an all-in every day collaborative approach to the work. Like “I brought bagels now let’s get to work” fun collaborative. (i.e. tomorrow it’s your turn to bring the bagels). We’re not just going to do what you tell us to do and call it a day. We’re going to work with you (yes, on your side of the table) to understand your goals, the people who need to hear what you have going on, and your beautiful brand voice. It’s like having a business partner who’s also a mind reader. With bagels.

And let’s gush about our team for a second. We’re family, one we affectionately call tribe. And maybe the Avengers of marketing and advertising. We’ve got designers, developers, writers, strategists, and analysts. It’s like we went to Hogwarts and got sorted into every house. But unlike the Slytherins, we’re all on the same team and working towards a common goal.

But don’t just take my word for it. zö agency has a track record of success that speaks for itself. We’ve worked with clients in a wide range of industries, from tech to hospitality to healthcare. We’re like that cool kid in high school who was friends with everyone.

And the best part? zö agency knows how to have a good time. We’re like the life of the party, but without the regrettable decisions and hangovers. We’re all about having fun while getting the job done. It’s like we’re the Mary Poppins of marketing and advertising. We’ll make the work seem like play, but still get it done with flying colors.

So, if you’re looking for an agency that’s going to take your business to the next level, look no further than zö agency. We’re like the Robin to your Batman (or vice versa, we can roll with it), the Sam to your Frodo, the guac to your chips. We’re the perfect partner in crime for all your marketing and advertising needs.

You did it! You made it through the analogies (sorry ‘bout that) and perhaps took away a thing or two to think about when getting yourself out of beached whale mode.

