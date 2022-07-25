How to use pets in your marketing strategy

For decades, companies have been enlisting celebrities to promote their products. Star personalities are the embodiment of a dream – they are rich, beautiful, and famous. Their appearance in product advertisements naturally influences consumer preferences. Not so long ago, a new concept appeared in influencer marketing – opinion leaders in social networks. They have become somewhat of a celebrity among social media users and have gained a large number of followers. However, unlike famous actors and musicians, they tend to communicate more personally and trustingly with their audience. And this is most clearly seen with the pets.

Pet-friendly social media accounts are gaining huge followings through creative content and innovative engagement with the audience. In the advertising world of social media, the ability to create a close bond between an influencer and their followers is highly valued, and no one does it better than pets. Of course, this is not the only advantage of pets as opinion leaders.

Close relations

Social media accounts for pets are ideal for building trust and maintaining long-term interest from followers. They create a special relationship with their audience by posting quality content and interactive communication through comments, likes, and prize contests. The content of popular pet accounts allows other users to observe the daily life of their pets and to some extent feel like their owners. In our digital age of competing for consumer attention, achieving such a stable and high level of interest is difficult. Pets do a great job of building trust and affection from multiple followers, simply because everyone loves pets.

Price

The results of advertising campaigns using influencer marketing allow you to return almost $ 7 in profit for every dollar invested compared to traditional online marketing. This can be explained by the fact that traditional marketing has long fallen below the saturation point of demand. When online advertising was relatively new with little competition, the cost per conversion was much lower. Advertisers saw this as a goldmine, but those days are long gone. Influencer marketing through social networks shows the same trends as online marketing in its infancy – low costs with a high return on investment. But the more brands begin to realize the benefits of influencer advertising, the faster the windfall will disappear.

https://unsplash.com/photos/U5rMrSI7Pn4

In-content ads

The average city dweller sees approximately 5,000 advertisements per day, which forces companies to fight for a piece of each consumer’s attention. Thousands of companies compete for the right to be seen and heard by potential buyers. But the battle for attention is not only between entrepreneurs but also between businesses and consumers who are trying to block ads on any online platform. The use of ad blockers in web browsers and paid channel subscriptions are just some of the ways consumers turn to avoid daily ad attacks. How can advertisers break through these anti-advertising barriers?

This is how native advertising was born. Native advertising is placed exactly where consumers will see it – inside the content itself. According to analytics, more than 70 percent of Internet users prefer to learn about a product from native advertising, while the likelihood of a purchase after viewing it increases by 50 percent. And no one does better with such ads than pet accounts. Organic placement of the brand in daily content in pet accounts is much more successful than other types.

SEO Search Engine Optimization

This is the benefit that is most often forgotten due to a misunderstanding of the process itself. A quarter of the search results for queries on the world’s largest brands are UGC – posts created by Internet users. The more users discuss and share information about a brand on the Internet, the higher the rating of this brand in search engines. If at the same time the posts are posted by a credible opinion leader, then the ratings grow even more. The obvious added bonus of search engine optimization is a significant increase in traffic from advertising.

Positive emotions in advertising

People tend to make purchasing decisions based on emotions, which makes content that can evoke positive feelings exceptionally valuable. Pets bring joy to people – this is a known fact, regardless of whether it is your pet or just a random thai cat seen on the Internet. By linking advertising to positive emotions in this way, consumers can be made to feel joy when they remember the brand or product used in the ad. New views are also an added bonus, as users love to share such content with friends.

Attention retention

It is believed that pets on social networks hold the attention of users, preventing them from immediately scrolling through the content. Because pets evoke positive emotions, users are more likely to pay attention to a post posted on pet accounts than any other. Users are interested to know what this cute dog is doing there. Pets attract enough attention to themselves that the user stops scrolling through the feed and sees the advertised product, which is an invaluable quality due to the ever-increasing attentional switching speed of the average user.

https://unsplash.com/photos/FtuJIuBbUhI

Interaction with the target audience

At first glance, it may seem that the main audience of such accounts is pet owners. Any company that sells pet products must use the power of pet accounts to influence consumers. While the benefits of attracting the attention of pet owners are obvious, the family audience is often overlooked.

Pet accounts not only help you understand what it means to be a pet owner but also make you feel that animals are full-fledged family members. Pets are treated like family members, like children. Pet accounts allow users to feel the atmosphere and relationships within the family. The possibilities for family advertising are endless, from a new vacuum cleaner that does a great job of picking up hair, to a new sofa that a cat has chosen.