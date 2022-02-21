How to Utilize a Graphic Designer for Your Brand

It is often intimidating for business owners to work with a graphic designer for the first time. After all, you would be giving a stranger complete control over your brand identity and reputation. However, as risky as it sounds, hiring a graphic designer may be one of the smartest things you do for your business.

From creating websites to social media content to product design, graphic designers are an integral force behind thriving businesses. They are also an increasingly growing asset to any company. Nevertheless, you should know how to properly collaborate with your graphic designer to get a final product that delivers beyond your expectations.

The graphics and aesthetics you use in your business will become a significant part of your brand identity, so it’s important to get it right. There are several ways to better leverage a graphic designer for your brand.

Brand Identity

A brand is what you call the relationship between a business and its audience. A brand communicates your organization’s personality, tone, essence, emotions, memories, and experiences. What’s more, everything, including your store, website, social media, print advertising, and even what the employees wear, can contribute to your brand identity. Hence, it is essential to have cohesive visuals across all elements of your business.

Graphic designers are experts in visual identity graphic design. They can easily help with digital assets, such as logos, color palettes, and typography you can use across all platforms and aspects of your company—from internal documents to branded shopping bags. A graphic designer will help a brand identify the direction it wants to go with graphics and meet that while also creating something unique and original.

Product Design

Regardless of the type of products your business has, ensure your offerings have a specific aesthetic and design element to catch people’s attention. A graphic designer might help you achieve this through graphic arts and illustrations.

Additionally, product design might involve developing promotional products for a promotion or giveaway, either for advertisement or a thank you note to customers. In such cases, a graphic designer will ensure the branding has the same aesthetic wherever your branding or logo appears. This could be in the form of a backpack print design or a social media post.

When it comes to packaging, it should be as alluring as the actual products themselves. Every box, canister, bag, or container represents a unique opportunity to narrate your brand’s story. So, why not do it with the help of a great graphic designer?

User Interface

User interface (UI) essentially refers to the way users interact and often make purchases on your brand’s site. UI design involves designing visually appealing, friendly, and effective interfaces that make it easy for your users to navigate your website.

While UI refers to everything a user interacts with on your website, it is all about the user’s visual experience from a graphic designer’s perspective. Graphic designers focus on designing on-screen graphic elements like menus, buttons, micro-interactions, and more. They balance the aesthetic appeal with the technical functionality to deliver an excellent experience to users on various platforms, like websites, tablets, smartphone apps, and more.

Marketing Content

Marketing content comes in many forms. It can be a video for social media, a publication advertisement, email marketing template, infographics, flyers, brochures, etc. Businesses typically leverage marketing to tap into their target audience’s decision-making process. Great marketing engages the audience based on their needs and interests.

As people often find visual graphics more engaging than written content, it is imperative that you get your posts right with a graphic designer’s help. Social media is a significant marketing element that graphic designers can make interesting and stand out against competitors. They can also add short video content and other unique graphics to make brand content more dynamic.

The Need for a Graphic Designer