How You Can Stay Healthy When Returning to the Office

Have you been asked to return to the office? Thanks to a successful vaccination rollouta, an increasing number of employers are asking their employees to return to the workplace. While this news was well-received by some, others are not so keen to go back to the office.

Irrespective of how you feel about returning to your workplace, it cannot be denied that the pandemic continues to be a threat – one that we cannot afford to ignore. However, you can make your return to the office a happy one, without compromising your health and safety. Just take a few precautions like masking up, washing your hands, and eating well, and you’ll be good to go!

1. Mask Up

Your best efforts notwithstanding, you can’t avoid crowda at certain places – the public transport you use to commute to work, the elevator at your office building, the cafeteria, and so on. In such situations, masking up is the best thing you can do.

Always have your mask on when you come into close contact with others. If possible, also try to maintain a safe distance of at least 2 meters.

2. Keep Your Hands Clean at All Times

Like everybody else, you’ve probably spent 2020 hearing this advice being repeated over and over again, like a broken tape recorder. There’s a reason for this – keeping your hands clean is still one of the best ways to stay safe.

Carry hand sanitizer in your pocket at all times. Use it to clean your hands after handling common objects like folders, elevator buttons, and door handles. You can also practise hand-washing at regular intervals, such as before and after lunch.

Handshakes are inevitable in the workplace, so sanitising or washing your hands after shaking someone’s hand can go a long way in ensuring that you and your co-workers are safe and healthy.

3. Sanitise Your Workplace Regularly

Are you an employer? If that’s the case, you’re also responsible for the health and safety of your employees. To meet this responsibility, you should go the extra mile by keeping your workplace clean and regularly disinfecting and sanitising high-traffic areas.

The easiest way to do this is to hire professional cleaners like phs cleaning services to do the job for you. In this way, you can ensure that your workplace remains a safe place to work.

4. Eat Healthy

Building a strong immunity is a sure-fire way to stay healthy and what you eat can make a huge difference. Try to include more fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains into your diet. Steer clear from fast food and other fatty, salty foods.

Make fresh vegetables a regular part of your breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It’s important to limit your sugar, oil, and salt intake. Many foods contain hidden sugar and salt and are less healthy than you think. Instead of eating out or at the office cafeteria, bring healthy meals from home.

5. Exercise, Exercise, Exercise

Exercise is the key to a healthy body and a healthy mind. The American Heart Association tells us that 150 minutes of physical activity every week can go a long way in protecting your overall well-being. If you’re struggling to make time for exercise, go for a jog or a brisk run every morning before work. Or, you can come up with your indoor fitness routine. Squats, planks, push-ups, lunges –choose whatever suits you.

If it’s a wee bit of motivation you’re looking for, try group workouts with your friend. Regular exercise will leave you feeling refreshed and upbeat, so you can bring the best version of yourself to work!

6. Manage Your Stress

For many people, returning to the office can be a stressful experience. After all, you are being asked to re-align all your routines from scratch. For some, the pandemic still poses a huge health hazard and this naturally causes anxiety. Whatever the case, effective stress management is vital for maintaining your physical and mental health.

The good news is that there is no shortage of things you can do to keep your stress levels under control. You can try regular meditation, yoga, and exercise. A healthy sleep schedule is also a good way of managing stress, while practising mindfulness, and spending time with friends and family, are great ways of unwinding. Simply achieving the right work-life balance can significantly reduce your stress levels.

Final Thoughts

Maybe you have already returned to the office or perhaps are preparing to go back. Now more than ever, you must prioritise your physical and mental well-being.

There are many things you can do to stay healthy when you return to the office, such as wearing masks, keeping your hands clean, sanitising your workspace regularly, eating healthy, exercising daily, and finding ways to manage work-related stresses.

We hope you’ll have a healthy, hassle-free, and a happy ‘return to the office’ experience!